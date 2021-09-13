Home / India News / Congress veteran and ex-Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80
india news

Congress veteran and ex-Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Oscar Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday.

Fernandes (80) was a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha. He was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, a PTI report said.

Known as a trusted aide of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Udupi in Karanatka had handled several tricking situations for the grand old party over the years.

In June, he was rushed to a private hospital in Mangalore after he complained of chest pain. He was also fighting kidney and heart related issues.

 

oscar fernandes
