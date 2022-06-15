Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress vs Delhi Police: Ajay Maken shares video of cops entering party office | Watch

Though the Delhi Police acknowledged a scuffle took place near the AICC office between Congress workers and the force, it denied entering the complex.
A screengrab from a video shared by Congress leader Ajay Maken. (twitter.com/ajaymaken)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 02:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As the Congress accused Delhi Police of storming the party's headquarters in New Delhi, senior leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday shared a video as visual proof of police personnel entering the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

“Delhi Police entered the headquarters of the Congress, the country's principal opposition party, and assaulted our workers. Is democracy alive?” Maken wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

“Watch the full clip,” he added.

Since Monday, the grand old party has been staging pan-India demonstrations against what it says is ‘politically-motivated’ questioning of its former president, Rahul Gandhi, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Wednesday's dramatic developments took place on a day Gandhi was questioned by the central agency for the third straight day.

Lashing out at the police and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that on Thursday, the party will protest by gheraoing residences of governors in all states. He also demanded FIRs and suspension of guilty police officers.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, SP Hooda, special commissioner (law and order) said though a scuffle may have taken place, the police did not barge into the party's office. “Many people threw barricades at police near the AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But the police didn't go inside the AICC office or use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us,” Hooda said, according to news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi's mother, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is recovering in a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, has been summoned by the ED for questioning in the same case on June 23.

