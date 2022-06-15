Home / India News / National Herald case LIVE: BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi as Cong continues protests over Rahul Gandhi's ED summons
National Herald case LIVE: BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi as Cong continues protests over Rahul Gandhi's ED summons

  • National Herald case, Congress protests LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for over eight hours by the probe agency on Tuesday.
Congress workers burn tires outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to protest the summons to Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:44 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
National Herald case, Congress protests LIVE updates: Delhi witnessed huge protests by the Congress on Wednesday as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning over the charges of money laundering in the National Herald case. Gandhi was quizzed for over eight hours by the probe agency on Tuesday. As he appeared for the next round of questioning, several Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers gathered outside the party office on Akbar Road to protest, but were roughed up by the police and forcibly taken away, news agency PTI quoted a party worker as saying. The Congress workers also reached outside the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office and burned tires to protest the central agency's probe against Gandhi. The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 15, 2022 02:28 PM IST

    Delhi Police rubbishes use of force as Congress workers stage protests 

    Many people threw barricades at police near AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But police didn't go inside the AICC office & use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us...: DP Hooda, Special CP (L&O)

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:51 PM IST

    Day 3 of Rahul Gandhi questioning by ED and huge protests by Congress| Video

    Massive protests broke out in Delhi yet again as Rahul Gandhi appeared on Wednesday for the third day of questioning at the Enforcement Directorate office in the National Herald case. "Are we terrorists? Why are you scared of us? They are using police force against Congress leaders and workers," senior party leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI amid high drama near the Congress headquarters. Read more

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:50 PM IST

    Congress's Deepender Hooda shares video of his ‘sealed’ house: ‘Is it crime to…’

    High-voltage drama continued in the national capital for the third consecutive day as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money-laundering case linked with National Herald. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda joined the fellow party leaders in hitting out at the government for blocking the protest march in support of Rahul Gandhi. Read more

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:47 PM IST

    Congress meet underway at party headquarters: ANI

    A meeting of Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is underway at Congress Headquarters over the issue of Police's entry into the HQ, reports ANI.

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:46 PM IST

    Congress protests: Vehicular movement restricted in parts of Delhi

    The Delhi Police have closed some roads and imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in parts of central and south Delhi for a third day on Wednesday in view of the Congress protests in solidarity with Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. Read more

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    National Herald case Live: BJP invokes Gandhi in attack on Congress over stir

    BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi in counterattack as Congress continues protests over Rahul Gandhi's ED summons.

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:28 PM IST

    BJP addresses presser at party headquarters

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:22 PM IST

    Congress leaders protest outside the AICC office

    Congress leaders including Bhupesh Baghel and KC Venugopal protest outside the party office in Delhi. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Police are indulging in goondaism on the directions of the govt", adding he has not seen "such barbarism" in India.

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:16 PM IST

    'Unfortunate': Deepender Hooda as Congress workers stopped from going to party headquarters

    It's unfortunate that we are being stopped from going to go to our own party headquarters. My official residential premises have been sealed by placing barricades. This indicates at political revenge: Congress MP Deepender S Hooda

  • Jun 15, 2022 01:13 PM IST

    National Herald case: Cong workers burn tires as protests escalate

    Congress workers burned tires outside the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office on Wednesday to protest the central agency's probe against party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned for a third consecutive day today in connection with the National Herald case. Read more

Topics
national herald
india news

