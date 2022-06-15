Congress vs Delhi Police: Ajay Maken shares video of cops entering party office | Watch

As the Congress accused Delhi Police of storming the party's headquarters in New Delhi, senior leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday shared a video as visual proof of police personnel entering the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

Click for all live updates on day 3 of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED

“Delhi Police entered the headquarters of the Congress, the country's principal opposition party, and assaulted our workers. Is democracy alive?” Maken wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

“Watch the full clip,” he added.

Since Monday, the grand old party has been staging pan-India demonstrations against what it says is ‘politically-motivated’ questioning of its former president, Rahul Gandhi, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Also Read | BJP should remember they were…: Shashi Tharoor on police action on Congress workers

Wednesday's dramatic developments took place on a day Gandhi was questioned by the central agency for the third straight day.

Also Read | Congress's Deepender Hooda shares video of his ‘sealed’ house: ‘Is it crime to…’

Lashing out at the police and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that on Thursday, the party will protest by gheraoing residences of governors in all states. He also demanded FIRs and suspension of guilty police officers.

We demand an FIR be lodged, they be suspended & disciplinary inquiry be initiated. Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. Protests will also be held at all District levels day after tomorrow: Surjewala pic.twitter.com/g2Ys6fwP8b — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, SP Hooda, special commissioner (law and order) said though a scuffle may have taken place, the police did not barge into the party's office. “Many people threw barricades at police near the AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But the police didn't go inside the AICC office or use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us,” Hooda said, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Many people threw barricades at police near AICC office, so there might've been a scrimmage. But police didn't go inside the AICC office & use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us...: SP Hooda, Special CP (L&O) pic.twitter.com/umkUd7pAzz — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's mother, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is recovering in a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, has been summoned by the ED for questioning in the same case on June 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON