Congress protests: Vehicular movement restricted in parts of Delhi

The Delhi Police have closed some roads and imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in parts of central and south Delhi for a third day on Wednesday in view of the Congress protests in solidarity with Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Gandhi for a third day in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Police have barricaded roads leading to Delhi from Gurugram amid intelligence inputs that Congress supporters were being mobilised from Rajasthan and Haryana to join protests in New Delhi. Special arrangements have also been made on the Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, and Gurugram road due to a VVIP movement, the police said.

In a series of tweets, the police issued advisories about the closure of roads, restrictions, and diversions of traffic. “On 15.6.22 [Wednesday], kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” it tweeted.

The police asked motorists to avoid Gol Methi Junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am and 12 pm, citing special arrangements. “On 15.6.22, due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.”

A police officer said adequate traffic personnel have been deployed to manage the traffic.