National Herald case: Cong workers burn tires as protests escalate | Videos

Congress workers burned tires outside the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office on Wednesday to protest the central agency's probe against party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned for a third consecutive day today in connection with the National Herald case.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a commotion outside the agency's office in central Delhi as a small clump of burning tires spread noxious fumes into the air and held up traffic. Party workers can be heard chanting and shouting in the background with some yelling 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' as one person walks past the camera with a party flag.

Earlier today senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which the opposition accuses of using central investigative agencies like the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation to harass and intimidate its rivals.

"Are we terrorists? Why are you (the BJP) scared of us?" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted by ANI. He also accused the BJP of 'using police force against Congress leaders and workers'.

Other videos shared by ANI showed dozens of Congress leaders and workers in a tense stand-off with Delhi Police and other security personnel outside the party's HQ on Akbar Road.

One video showed women protesting and squatting on the road, surrounded by police officers with lathis, and shouting 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad'.

The same video also showed women police personnel dragging away a woman in a blue kurta; four cops grab a limb each as the woman is carried away.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the National Herald case.

His mother, party chief Sonia Gandhi, was also summoned but her questioning has been delayed because she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Other party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal, were questioned earlier.

