Amid the ongoing SP-Congress seat-sharing tussle in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Imran Masood set the record straight, saying the party wanted Akhilesh Yadav as the next chief minister, but needed "more space" in the seat-sharing arrangement.

Congress leader Imran Masood's remarks on UP seat-sharing drew sharp criticism from the Samajwadi Party. (ANI/File) more less

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His remarks came after the Samajwadi Party offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the latter has reportedly asked for over 100 seats. The SP also rolled out its first list of five candidates, covering constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur.

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Masood, the Congress's state working president, has openly called for an "adequate number of seats", accusing the SP of belittling the party despite party president Mallikarjun Kharge pulling him up for focusing more on words than action.

Deep Dive Why is Congress seeking more seats from the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections? Congress says it needs a larger share to contest effectively and avoid being sidelined in the alliance. It also argues that combining the parties’ votes could make them more competitive against the BJP. How many seats are Congress and the Samajwadi Party seeking in their Uttar Pradesh seat-sharing talks? The SP initially offered Congress 26 seats, while reports put Congress’s demand at 110–120 seats; Imran Masood has said the party wants more than 105. Akhilesh Yadav previously said Congress had sought 181 seats in an initial round of discussions. Why has Saharanpur become a point of tension in Congress-SP seat-sharing talks? The SP announced candidates for Behat and Saharanpur, both in Imran Masood’s Lok Sabha constituency, while seat-sharing talks were ongoing. Congress has objected to the move and is also planning to launch its 2027 campaign from the district.

"Our position is very clear. We want the elections to be fought together, and we want Akhilesh Yadav to become the UP CM. But our only demand is that we too should be given space," he told news agency PTI, saying Yadav "should show generosity".

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{{^usCountry}} Masood further stressed that the Congress cannot enter the elections by "surrendering itself". He also repeated his "beggar" remark in response to SP leader Azam Khan asking Masood to maintain restraint in seat-sharing negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Masood further stressed that the Congress cannot enter the elections by "surrendering itself". He also repeated his "beggar" remark in response to SP leader Azam Khan asking Masood to maintain restraint in seat-sharing negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are not beggars asking you for something. We have nothing to ask from you. That is all I will say on this," he added.

Masood accuses SP of "belittling" Congress

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This came after Masood accused the SP of "belittling an ally" on Friday, saying that the Congress wanted both "quality and quantity" to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

Also Read | Amid UP seat-sharing talks, Masood again targets SP despite Kharge’s call for restraint

"Give us seats, we can contest and win. We need both quality and quantity... You [SP] take the chief minister's post. There is no dispute here regarding the chief minister. But why are you trying to undermine your ally? Why do you want to belittle your ally?" he was quoted as saying by the BJP.

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Masood has been vocal in his criticism of the SP after it released its first list of five candidates for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which included two seats in Saharanpur, where Masood is the sitting MP.

He said the Congress will accept a seat-sharing arrangement with the SP only if it is "respectable and acceptable" and also hinted at other political options if the talks failed to materialise.

Kharge's message to Masood

His remarks came a day after Mallikarjun Kharge visited the Uttar Pradesh capital on Constitution Day, where the Congress president made clear that the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress was aimed at thwarting the BJP.

Kharge urged the outspoken UP Congress leader to focus on action rather than making statements. "Imran Masood ji puts forward his views with great enthusiasm. I also hear him regularly on television, where he speaks quite forcefully. But more than statements, we have to work on the ground," he said in Lucknow.

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Asked to comment on Kharge's advice for him, Masood said, "Kharge sahib has praised me. I am also saying that the alliance is there.

Also Read | Day after Kharge rebuke, Masood says Congress wants over 105 seats in UP polls

Congress-SP seat-sharing row

Akhilesh Yadav had recently revealed at the HT Leadership Summit that the Congress had sought 181 seats during the initial round of discussions, adding that a seat-sharing arrangement could be worked out on the basis of the winnability of candidates.

However, reports surfaced that the Congress has asked for 110-120 seats in the ongoing seat-sharing talks after the SP offered 26 seats in the initial round of negotiations. Masood's displeasure at being offered 26 seats has triggered a sharp reaction from the SP, urging the party to focus on seats it can actually win so the partners can resolve differences quickly.

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The Congress and SP have been allies in the past. In the 2017 assembly elections, they contested together, with the Congress fighting 114 seats and winning seven, while the SP won 47. The BJP won 312 seats and formed the government. The Congress contested the 2022 assembly elections on its own and won only two seats.