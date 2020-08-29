e-paper
Home / India News / Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg again, questions him on probe into Facebook India’s hate-speech bias

Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg again, questions him on probe into Facebook India’s hate-speech bias

Previously, the senior Congress leader had written to Zuckerberg on August 18, asking him to probe allegations that the social media company’s India team dispensed favourable treatment towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this 2015, photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Facebook in Menlo Park, California.
In this 2015, photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Facebook in Menlo Park, California. (AP)
         

The Congress party has written to Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, the second time in a fortnight, asking him to specify the steps being taken by his company to investigate the charges against its operations in India.

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal also asked him to explain a global media report claiming that even WhatsApp, used by 400 million Indians, is compromised and controlled indirectly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The senior Congress leader had written to Zuckerberg on August 18, asking him to probe allegations that the social media company’s India team dispensed favourable treatment towards the ruling BJP.

The WSJ report cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders and claimed the company’s senior India policy executive Ankhi Das intervened in internal content review processes to stop a ban on BJP’s Telangana lawmaker Raja Singh, whose posts targeted the Muslim community. It said Das told staff members that punishing violations by BJP politicians would damage the company’s business prospects in India.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned again today
‘Will the messenger of god answer?’: Chidambaram’s jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
IPL 2020: CSK’s Suresh Raina pulls out of tournament due to personal reasons
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
