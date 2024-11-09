Congress-ruled states counter BJP's charge of ‘non-fulfilment of poll promises’

Chief ministers from Congress-led states Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, along with Karnataka's deputy CM, responded to the BJP’s claims on Saturday, countering allegations of “failing to fulfill poll promises.” Mumbai: (L-R) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu address a press conference ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (PTI)

At a press conference in Mumbai, where Maharashtra's assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar addressed BJP’s charges directly.

Shivakumar said, “Mahayuti leaders should visit my state to see how Congress' welfare guarantees benefit people.”

Reddy added, “In 10 months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to the youth in the state.” He further criticised BJP, alleging they lack significant achievements in Maharashtra and claimed major investment projects are being shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Himachal CM Sukhu highlighted his government’s decision to restore the old pension scheme, emphasising its positive impact. He said, “People of Maharashtra have to decide whether toppling the government with the use of money is democracy.”

On Monday, BJP accused Himachal CM Sukhu of failing to honour Congress' poll promises, citing “five hidden guarantees” as replacements. BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal claimed that development had been halted in the state and that financial mismanagement led to loans totalling ₹25,000 crore within 22 months.

Sukhu refuted these claims, stating the BJP faces internal divisions and factions. He suggested that even the prime minister receives inaccurate reports from local BJP leaders.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's five guarantees

The opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday introduced five key "guarantees" for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections at a rally in Mumbai. These include the "Mahalakshmi Yojana" aimed at supporting women by providing ₹3,000 per month to one woman in each family, alongside free bus travel for women.

The rally featured prominent leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, and other alliance figures.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticised the MVA’s guarantees, labelling them as “false” promises. On Thursday, he argued that Congress had failed to fulfill similar election promises after taking power in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka.

"Their (Maha Vikas Aghadi's) guarantees are false. Congress party is in power in three states—Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. They have not implemented a single guarantee in all three states," Reddy told ANI.

"They have not fulfilled the promises made to farmers, women, youth. They just mislead the public in the name of guarantees. The public knows their real face. No voter is ready to vote for Congress. No matter how many guarantees they give or false propaganda they do, the public does not trust them. The public knows that BJP does what it says, they trust Prime Minister Modi's guarantees," he added.

(With ANI,PTI inputs)