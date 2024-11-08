Noticeably positive sentiment in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Bhupesh Baghel

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is Congress’s election in charge for Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, has said the party will secure approximately 30 of the region’s 62 assembly seats and its allies 10 to 15. In an interview with HT, Baghel spoke about the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s prospects, caste census, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, etc. Edited excerpts: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (HT PHOTO)

What are the prospects of MVA, particularly the Congress, in the Vidarbha region?

There is a noticeably positive sentiment in favour of the MVA. People are fed up with inflation, unemployment, corruption, deteriorating law and order situation, and inadequate prices for raw cotton and soybean this season. The electorate is fighting for a better future and yearning for change, which will be reflected in the election results.

Do you believe the narratives, particularly regarding fears that the BJP-led government might change the Constitution, and caste census will have an impact on the assembly elections like the Lok Sabha polls?

Yes. There is a palpable fear among underprivileged communities that the BJP is inherently opposed to the Constitution. If they were to gain a majority, there is concern that they would attempt to alter it or abolish reservations. Fortunately, the BJP did not achieve that goal in the last [Lok Sabha] elections...[there] continues to...[be] apprehension among the common people.

How would you respond to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s accusation that Rahul Gandhi was seeking support from “urban Naxals” after he displayed a red colour copy of the Constitution in Nagpur?

Such allegations are utterly baseless. Naxalites do not believe in the Constitution and often assert power through guns. In contrast, the Congress upholds the Constitution and strives to protect it. The RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] and BJP harbour doubts regarding the Constitution. Their leaders suggested changing it if they got 400 seats in Lok Sabha. There are disturbing parallels between the Naxalites and the Sangh Parivar in their disregard for the Constitution. Fadnavis’s claims are meant to mislead the public. As for the colour red, traditionally associated with sacrifice and courage, it should be appreciated rather than criticised.

The BJP’s opposition to Rahul Gandhi’s display of the red colour copy of the Constitution indirectly undermines the very essence of the Constitution and disrespects its architect, Bhimrao Ambedkar. During the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Maharashtra stood firm in defence of the Constitution. They will not tolerate any insults to Ambedkar. They will unite with Congress and the MVA to protect our Constitution in the upcoming elections too.

Will the BJP’s allegations against Rahul Gandhi affect Congress’s prospects?

How can the BJP label Congress supporters as “Urban Naxals” when the party has been a major target of Naxalite violence? In a single ambush in Bastar in May 2013, 13 prominent Chhattisgarh Congress leaders including Vidhya Charan Shukla were killed. Given this tragic history, how could the Congress be accused of aligning with Naxalites?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised questions about Rahul Gandhi holding the red colour copy of the Constitution...

Why is the BJP suddenly concerned with the colour red? Previously, they took issue with the colour green, and now it is red. Red holds cultural and religious significance as seen in Lord Hanuman’s red attire, the red chunari of Goddess Durga, and the red hue of the rising sun. Fadnavis’s association of red with Naxalism is surprising, given its broader meaning in Indian culture.

Will Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to the caste census resonate with voters? The BJP argues that advocating for it divides people, particularly Hindus, based on caste...

The census is essential for gathering critical data to refine our reservation policy. Such data can help identify marginalised groups and inform targeted policies to reduce social inequality. During my tenure as the Chhattisgarh chief minister, I initiated a census and passed a bill in the assembly to provide 76% reservations. The governor is yet to ratify the bill.

How will Congress implement its guarantees given how critics argue it has struggled to fulfil similar promises in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh due to funding constraints?

This BJP’s narrative is misleading. We are fulfilling our election promises such as providing financial assistance to women in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh. Why has the BJP not implemented the “Ladki Bahin” scheme in states such as Rajasthan and Assam?

The government coffers would never run dry in providing necessary relief to the deprived and needy masses. When we promised schemes in Karnataka and Telangana, the BJP slammed them as “revdi culture”. Now the BJP and its allies are offering a slew of freebies like “Ladki Bahin” and farm loan waivers in Maharashtra.