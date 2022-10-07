Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress's ‘capability’ jibe after Shah says Azad not among ‘three families’

Congress's ‘capability’ jibe after Shah says Azad not among ‘three families’

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 05:17 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah had attacked leaders from opposition parties with frequent references to the "three families", "Mufti and company" and "Abdullah and sons".

Union home minister Amit Shah, Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (L to R).
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday targeted his former party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad after Union home minister Amit Shah said the Jammu and Kashmir leader was not among the “three families” he had earlier trained his guns during a rally. Addressing a gathering at Showkat Ali stadium in Baramulla district earlier this week, Shah attacked leaders from opposition parties NC, PDP and Congress with frequent references to the "three families", "Mufti and company" and "Abdullah and sons".

The home minister had blamed Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) for the "lack of development" in Jammu and Kashmir. He said only the "three families" used to come to power but the “delimitation by the Election Commission will result in your own representatives winning in the elections and then governing".

"Has terror benefited anyone ever in the world? About 42,000 people of J-K have lost their lives from 1990 till now because of terrorism. Tell me, who is responsible for this? These three families who have ruled J-K are responsible," he said.

In an interview with the Jammu-based newspaper Daily Excelsior, Shah said that “Ghulam Nabi Azad is not among the three families.”

“Everyone has the right to contest, elections are to be fair and free but one thing is there Ghulam Nabi Azad is not among the three families,” he said.

Shah’s remark drew a swift reaction from Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications.

“He is the beneficiary of the Congress Party which over 50 years gave him much more than he deserved and much more beyond his capability,” Ramesh tweeted.

Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Congress party earlier this year and floated his political outfit Democratic Azad Party (DAP), with the support of dozens of former ministers, ex-legislators and other prominent leaders, the majority of whom also resigned from the Congress in his support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
amit shah bjp jammu and kashmir ghulam nabi azad jairam ramesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP