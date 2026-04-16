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Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi accuses govt of using women quota for political gains

Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi said that the government intended to weaponise delimitation for political gain, as was done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:24 pm IST
By Ishita Bahl
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Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday accused the government of using the implementation of the 33% women’s quota in legislative bodies as a cover for delimitation through the back door and using it for political gains rather than representation, and weakening the Constitution.

Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Speaking in the Parliament as it reconvened for a three-day special sitting to take up bills to expand the strength of the lower House to implement the 33% women’s quota, he said that the Congress’s demand regarding the matter is the same as in 2023. He added that it should be implemented as per the present strength of the Lok Sabha, independent of delimitation.

He questioned the proposal to increase the Lok Sabha seats to 850, saying it was not based on any government or Parliamentary report. Gogoi said that the government intended to weaponise delimitation for political gain, as was done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seek to raise Lok Sabha seats and conduct delimitation based on the latest, effectively the 2011 census figures, to roll out the quota from the 2029 general elections.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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