Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving
The distance between Lakhimpur in north eastern Assam and India’s southern tip of Kanyakumari is more than 3,000 kms. But on Monday, the two corners saw a similar political portrait: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari and his sister party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam, breaking into a dance with the locals.
On Tuesday, Priyanka followed it up by plucking tea leaves in Sadhuru tea garden at Biswanath district, connecting with a key vote bank in the populous north-eastern state going to three-phase polls from March 27.
Rahul, the top campaigner for the party in this round of assembly election in four states and a UT, too, came up with new ideas to reach out to the people. He joined the students of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumudu of Kanyakumari in their dance. Then, he accepted a push-up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a student who is also a Judo enthusiast.
Rahul, trained in Japanese martial art Aikido, did a bonus stunt of push-up with one hand to the thunderous applause of the students who came to meet him on a Sunday morning. A few days ago, in Kerala, he dived into the sea along with some fishermen and helped a group of villagers cook mushroom biryani in Tamil Nadu. He did it earlier too, when he joined MGNREGS workers in UP in their work when the UPA was in power.
Also Read | West Bengal: How the Left diluted its own politics to try and outmanoeuvre TMC
All these antics are part of what is seen as a new-age Congress campaign with top leaders eager to break the barrier between them and the public. No more confined to addressing large meetings or road shows, Gandhis make it a more personal appearance and an engaging, direct interaction with their audience.
History of such engagements, of course, goes back to the days of Indira Gandhi when she would climb the barriers and freely interact with rural women frequently during her Prime Ministerial days. Or, when Rajiv Gandhi would drive his own jeep on dirt roads and meet people.
The BJP and other parties too, have come up with such plans to add a dash of personal touch in their political progammes. Sharing a meal with a villager, spending a night in a village or riding pillion with an aam admi, are all parts of a changing canvas of political propaganda.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur
- East-Himalayan Eranthemum is a native plant of east Himalayan region, Bangladesh and Burma. It flowers during January-March, said a website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver
- On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12,286 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 11.12 mn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates 'Maritime India Summit 2021'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hanumanji crossed country to get sanjeevani': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life
- The state government earlier ruled out a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices citing reduction in revenue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hash constant: Govt’s solution to tracing originator of viral messages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, accused in TRP scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox