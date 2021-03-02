IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. (File photp)
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. (File photp)
india news

Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving

On Monday, Assam and Kanyakumari, two corners of the country, saw a similar political portrait: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari and his sister party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam, breaking into a dance with the locals
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:53 PM IST

The distance between Lakhimpur in north eastern Assam and India’s southern tip of Kanyakumari is more than 3,000 kms. But on Monday, the two corners saw a similar political portrait: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari and his sister party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam, breaking into a dance with the locals.

On Tuesday, Priyanka followed it up by plucking tea leaves in Sadhuru tea garden at Biswanath district, connecting with a key vote bank in the populous north-eastern state going to three-phase polls from March 27.

Rahul, the top campaigner for the party in this round of assembly election in four states and a UT, too, came up with new ideas to reach out to the people. He joined the students of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumudu of Kanyakumari in their dance. Then, he accepted a push-up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a student who is also a Judo enthusiast.

Rahul, trained in Japanese martial art Aikido, did a bonus stunt of push-up with one hand to the thunderous applause of the students who came to meet him on a Sunday morning. A few days ago, in Kerala, he dived into the sea along with some fishermen and helped a group of villagers cook mushroom biryani in Tamil Nadu. He did it earlier too, when he joined MGNREGS workers in UP in their work when the UPA was in power.

Also Read | West Bengal: How the Left diluted its own politics to try and outmanoeuvre TMC

All these antics are part of what is seen as a new-age Congress campaign with top leaders eager to break the barrier between them and the public. No more confined to addressing large meetings or road shows, Gandhis make it a more personal appearance and an engaging, direct interaction with their audience.

History of such engagements, of course, goes back to the days of Indira Gandhi when she would climb the barriers and freely interact with rural women frequently during her Prime Ministerial days. Or, when Rajiv Gandhi would drive his own jeep on dirt roads and meet people.

The BJP and other parties too, have come up with such plans to add a dash of personal touch in their political progammes. Sharing a meal with a villager, spending a night in a village or riding pillion with an aam admi, are all parts of a changing canvas of political propaganda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
East-Himalayan Eranthemum. HT Photo/Sobhapati Samom
East-Himalayan Eranthemum. HT Photo/Sobhapati Samom
india news

Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • East-Himalayan Eranthemum is a native plant of east Himalayan region, Bangladesh and Burma. It flowers during January-March, said a website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plea has said that according to the 2011 Census ,the total population of transgenders is around 4.87 lakh with literacy rate of 57.06 per cent. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI)
The plea has said that according to the 2011 Census ,the total population of transgenders is around 4.87 lakh with literacy rate of 57.06 per cent. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI)
india news

Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:10 PM IST
The petition filed by a Mumbai-based organisation said that transgenders should be treated with the same dignity and respect as others, claiming they have suffered discrimination for ages and are deprived of social and cultural participation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Nutan Goel, wife of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, (PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Nutan Goel, wife of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, (PTI)
india news

'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The glitches were mainly because of the huge number of people trying to log in on the website, the minister explained and said that there were already five lakh registrations on Tuesday before 9am. On Monday, 34 lakh registrations were done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. (File photp)
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. (File photp)
india news

Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:53 PM IST
On Monday, Assam and Kanyakumari, two corners of the country, saw a similar political portrait: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari and his sister party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam, breaking into a dance with the locals
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four people were crushed to death in the car crash in Andhra Pradesh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Four people were crushed to death in the car crash in Andhra Pradesh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
india news

12,286 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 11.12 mn

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
While the death toll increased to 157,248 with 91 new fatalities, the active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of Maritime India Summit 2021, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of Maritime India Summit 2021, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi inaugurates 'Maritime India Summit 2021'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Prime Minister also launched e-book of maritime vision 2030, which is aiming to make the Indian maritime industry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan getting vaccinated at Delhi on Tuesday,
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan getting vaccinated at Delhi on Tuesday,
india news

'Hanumanji crossed country to get sanjeevani': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:24 PM IST
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of Covaxin, several ministers on Tuesday got themselves inoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicular movement to Ghaziabad from Delhi through Ghazipur border has been partially restored since Monday evening, (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI)
Vehicular movement to Ghaziabad from Delhi through Ghazipur border has been partially restored since Monday evening, (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most of the shops in the state were shut on the day of the strike. Representative Photo(Ravindra Joshi/HT photo/Representational)
Most of the shops in the state were shut on the day of the strike. Representative Photo(Ravindra Joshi/HT photo/Representational)
india news

Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • The state government earlier ruled out a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices citing reduction in revenue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:30 PM IST
An SC bench ordered the hospital to immediately set up the medical board, comprising three doctors, to examine the feasibility of termination of 14-year-old rape survivor’s pregnancy and submit a report by Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hash value changes at the slightest alteration of the original message, say with the insertion of even a comma or a full stop, leading to a new originator being created. (File photo)
The hash value changes at the slightest alteration of the original message, say with the insertion of even a comma or a full stop, leading to a new originator being created. (File photo)
india news

Hash constant: Govt’s solution to tracing originator of viral messages

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:18 PM IST
The value changes at the slightest alteration of the original message, say with the insertion of even a comma or a full stop, leading to a new originator being created
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan took the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday(ANI Twitter)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan took the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday(ANI Twitter)
india news

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Delhi

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:47 PM IST
India began its second phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - April 20, 2020: A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats resumed work from today after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
New Delhi, India - April 20, 2020: A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats resumed work from today after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Officials said that the Rajya Sabha TV establishment—that runs from a rented public property adjacent to the Talkatora stadium, will be merged with the LSTV’s infrastructure to create the new entity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Bombay HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, accused in TRP scam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The bail was granted on a personal bond of 2lakh and two solvent sureties of the same amount.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP