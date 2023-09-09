Consensus on G20 Summit Leaders’ Declaration achieved, announces PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The G20 member states have adopted a consensus leaders’ declaration for their summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday after prolonged negotiations on the outcome document that had been held up over a reference to the Ukraine crisis.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks during the first session of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

“Friends, we have just got good news. With the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders Declaration,” Modi said in a brief televised statement during the second session of the summit, speaking in Hindi.

After proposing that the leaders’ declaration be adopted, Modi said: “I announce that this declaration is adopted.” He then banged the gavel thrice and thumped the desk as other G20 leaders clapped loudly.

“On this occasion, I convey my heartfelt thanks to ministers, sherpas and all officials who worked hard to make this possible and they are worthy of being praised,” Modi added.

No details were immediately available on how the G20 states reached consensus on the leaders’ declaration, especially the contentious paragraph referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The issue had held up joint statements at all ministerial meetings hosted by India during its presidency.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: @PMOIndia @narendramodi’s emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of #GlobalSouth have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support.”

The development came hours after the Indian side circulated among the G20 states new text to refer to the Ukraine crisis in the draft leaders’ declaration in an effort to break the impasse on the issue.

A draft of the declaration prepared on Friday, that most G20 states had agreed on, had left the paragraph on the “geopolitical situation” or the Ukraine crisis blank, people from a G20 member state and a G7 member state said.

The negotiators from G20 states hammered out an agreement on 75 other paragraphs in the draft, including issues such as financing for climate transition, reform of multilateral development banks and regulation of cryptocurrency.

“The Indian side circulated the draft paragraph on the Ukraine issue among the other G20 members this [Saturday] morning. It is now being considered by the other states. Some countries have no problem with the wording,” a person from a G7 state had said earlier on condition of anonymity.

The sherpas, or personal representatives of G20 leaders, were unable to reach an agreement on the paragraph on Ukraine despite several sessions on Thursday and Friday. These sessions were held after the conclusion of the fourth and final sherpas’ meeting at Manesar on September 6.

The people described all the discussions on the Ukraine crisis as “tough” and noted that it had remained the main issue holding up consensus for days.

