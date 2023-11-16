close_game
close_game
News / India News / Consider auditors as facilitators of good governance, not critics: Prez Murmu

Consider auditors as facilitators of good governance, not critics: Prez Murmu

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 16, 2023 04:46 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu said the ability to compete on the basis of ethics should continuously increase in all enterprises and activities of the country

NEW DELHI: Auditors should not be considered as ‘critics’ but facilitators of good governance, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday, while adding that the entire team of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is expected to contribute as a controller and an examiner who is both a companion and a guide in the country’s developmental journey.

President Droupadi Murmu at the 3rd Audit Diwas at CAG headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu at the 3rd Audit Diwas at CAG headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI)

Speaking at the third ‘Audit Diwas’, organised by the CAG at its headquarters in New Delhi the President lauded the federal auditor for steps taken in auditing such as use of artificial intelligence and other technological tools.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Removing obstacles in achieving the national goals of accelerated growth and development while ensuring financial propriety and legality is the touchstone of effective contribution by every institution and individual responsible for good governance, including the CAG. The auditors should be considered as facilitators of good governance, not critics. They should be considered guides whose scrutiny teaches us to follow the right path,” she said.

The President said that the entire team of CAG is expected to contribute as a controller and an examiner who is both a companion and a guide in the country’s developmental journey. “CAG team will have an important role in making India the third largest economy in the world,” she said.

She further lauded the CAG for its work and use of technology. “Under the leadership of CAG, government’s audit community has made significant contributions in strengthening integrity, governance and system building. I am happy to note that CAG has taken many forward-looking steps, including the establishment of the Centre for Data Management and Analytics, in which digital technology and other modern methods are being used in line with the future,” the President said.

Referring to India’s growing position in the world community, the President said it is also visible in the field of audit. “The emphasis on the issues of blue economy and responsible artificial intelligence during India’s presidency of Supreme Audit Institutions 20 (SAI 20) is a good effort to prepare a roadmap for the future”.

Earlier, speaking at the event, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said concerted efforts of the entire organisation resulted in 183 audit reports covering the entire gamut of government activities, being tabled in the Parliament and the state legislatures during 2022-23.

On use of technology for audits, the CAG said effective April 2023, “we have transitioned to 100 percent digital auditing processes, utilizing our unique enterprise-wide audit process and knowledge management IT System, creating a single source of truth for our audit activities.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out