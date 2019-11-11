‘Conspiracy to defame me’: BJP MLA seeks probe after his ‘doctored’ video goes viral

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:26 IST

Ahead of ticket finalisation exercise in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ‘obscene’ video allegedly connected with Bokaro legislator Biranchi Narayan went viral on social media. The legislator, however, termed it a doctored video to tarnish his image.

Narayan said, “This is nothing but a conspiracy to defame me ahead of ticket distribution so that I could be prevented from getting the ticket. It is a tampered video, which was deliberately released before ticket distribution.”

He claimed, “As soon as I received the video on Saturday night, I immediately forwarded it to Bokaro superintendent of police for proper investigation. I told him to find out origin of the video and identify the people behind it.”

The legislator’s personal assistant Vikash Kumar on Sunday lodged an FIR at Bokaro Steel City police station against unknown persons, seeking action for circulating the ‘tampered’ video.

Kumar, in his complaint, has mentioned, “A doctored video is being made viral by MLA’s opponents to tarnish his image. So, we demand proper verification of the video and identification of the people behind it. They should be arrested and punished.”

Bokaro superintendent of police (SP) P Murugun said, “FIR has been registered under various section of IPC (Indian Panel Code) and IT Act against unknown persons.

“We are investigating it and inquiring about originality of the video, besides identifying people behind it. The video will be sent for forensic examination.”

BJP on Sunday announced candidates’ names on 52 seats. However, Bokaro was not there in the first list .

Narayan had won the Bokaro assembly seat in 2014 with huge margin of 72,643 votes defeating former minister Samresh Singh who was contesting an Independent candidate.