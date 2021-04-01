IND USA
The police recovered incriminating material of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Al-Badr outfits from the two terrorists arrested.(File photo for representation)
Constable killed in terror attack on senior BJP leader’s house guard in Srinagar

  • This is the second attack by terrorists in Srinagar in the last one week and the third in Kashmir.
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:24 PM IST

A police constable died in a terror attack on a senior BJP leader in Srinagar on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir police. The cop was injured when the house guard of BJP leader Anwar Khan was attacked at Naugam. The constable later succumbed to the injuries received in the attack.

"One sentry Rameez Ahmad was critically injured in the attack. He succumbed to his injuries," said Srinagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Choudhary.

Soon after the attack, the police and army personnel launched a search and cordon operation in the area.

This is the second attack by terrorists in Srinagar in the last one week and the third in Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of three CRPF jawans, two policemen and two councillors. Soon after these back to back attacks, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar chaired a high level meeting to review the security arrangements in Kashmir, especially Srinagar, where several protected persons reside. SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary also visited several hotels to review the security arrangements. IG Kashmir earlier admitted to security lapses in Sopore and suspended four policemen who were on duty when the attack took place in the office of Sopore Municipal Council on Tuesday.

