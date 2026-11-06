‘Constitution supreme’: SC issues contempt notice to Kerala Congress over post against CJI Surya Kant

The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a contempt notice to office bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) regarding a post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant last month.

The top court also noted that any attempt to "undermine the authority of the court is required to be dealt with an iron hand." (ANI )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. Addressing the court, the bench noted that the Constitution is supreme and no political organisation or institution is above it.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"The Constitution is supreme. No individual, no institution or political organisation stands above it. The independence of the judiciary is not a matter of political convenience. It is a constitutional guarantee owed to the Republic, to the people of this Republic," read the order issued by the court, according to Bar and Bench.

The top court also noted that any attempt to "undermine the authority of the court is required to be dealt with an iron hand."

The top court added it has appointed a senior advocate as amicus curiae in the matter to examine whether criminal or civil contempt would apply in the matter and sought Attorney General R Venkataramani's assistance in the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court's order comes after a post by the KPCC targeting CJI Surya Kant over a remark made during a hearing by the top court on a bunch of petitions seeking a probe into excesses by the Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the capital city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court's order comes after a post by the KPCC targeting CJI Surya Kant over a remark made during a hearing by the top court on a bunch of petitions seeking a probe into excesses by the Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the capital city. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following the controversial post, the two bar associations of the Supreme Court – Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCOARA) – condemned the demand for the CJI’s resignation.

The post was later deleted due to backlash, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders also issued an apology. The party added that it had fired the person responsible for the post against the CJI.