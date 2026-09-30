Contact lost with 5 trekkers on Uttarakhand's Vasukital trek, journey began five days ago

Five trekkers have gone missing on the Vasukital trek in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, prompting authorities to launch helicopter and foot searches in the high Himalayan region, officials said on Wednesday.

The group had set out on the Kedarnath-Vasukital trek on September 25, but contact with them has since been lost. (Representational Image) (ANI Video Grab)

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The group had set out on the Kedarnath-Vasukital trek on September 25, but contact with them has since been lost, news agency PTI reported.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the brother of one of the trekkers informed the District Disaster Management Office about the situation.

A helicopter was sent to search for the group on Tuesday but could not locate them, Rajwar said. A foot search team was also sent out to trace the trekkers, the report added.

Rajwar said a normal Kedarnath-Vasukital trek takes around 10-12 days to complete and return. However, authorities launched the search after losing contact with the group.

Also Read: 21 trekkers, porters rescued from high Himalayan areas in Uttarkashi: Officials

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes after Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rainfall in lower areas and heavy snowfall at higher elevations on September 26 and 27. The Meteorological Department had issued a warning for the weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes after Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rainfall in lower areas and heavy snowfall at higher elevations on September 26 and 27. The Meteorological Department had issued a warning for the weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to remain vigilant and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Rajwar said the trekking group had not obtained permission before setting out. Had they taken permission, he said, the administration would have stopped them from undertaking the trek.

67 trekkers rescued

The search for the five trekkers comes days after a major rescue operation in Uttarakhand’s high-altitude regions following the rain and snowfall.

A total of 67 trekkers and porters stranded on different routes, including Kalindi Khal, Auden Kol and Vasukital, were rescued by helicopter. On Tuesday, 27 people were evacuated, adding to the 40 who had been rescued the previous day.

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, Security and disaster response officer guides pilgrims through a damaged stretch of the trekking route near Chirbasa helipad on their way to Kedarnath Dham, in Rudraprayag district. (@RudraprayagPol/X via PTI Photo)

Eight people were airlifted from Kalindi Khal and another eight from Mount Jogin in Uttarkashi district, while 11 were rescued from the Vasuki Tal trek in Rudraprayag district after weather conditions improved. The rescued trekkers were taken to the Harsil helipad for health checkups and were found to be in normal health, officials said.

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Rain, snow and landslides have affected several parts of Uttarakhand, leaving people stranded along trekking routes in the snow-covered mountains. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinated the rescue operation with the Army, paramilitary forces and police.

SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told PTI, "All the trekkers who were stranded have been safely evacuated so far, and the operation is currently concluded."

Yaduvanshi, however, clarified that rescue teams would remain ready to respond if information about any stranded trekker was received.

A total of 20 helicopter sorties were conducted over two days, evacuating 29 trekkers and porters from Kalindi Khal, eight from Mount Jogin and 11 from Vasuki Tal.

(With inputs from PTI)