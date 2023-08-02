1 dead after consuming contaminated water

Mysuru

At present, 36 residents, who have fallen sick after consuming contaminated water, have been admitted to the district hospital and Basaveshwara medical college hospital in Chitradurga. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A woman died and more than 50 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Chitradurga city on Monday night, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Manjula (23), a resident of Kavadigaratti . The woman was admitted to Chitradurga district hospital, but she didn’t respond to treatment and died, officials said, adding 51 people fell ill at night after 10pm and they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.

At present, 36 residents have been admitted to the district hospital and Basaveshwara medical college hospital. Fifteen residents got treatment at the outpatient department.

The condition of a woman, Srishti (18), and a four-year-old child is said to be critical. Both have been admitted to a private hospital for advanced treatment. Eight of those hospitalised were children. Medical officials said the condition of six of them is critical. Four patients are being treated at Chitradurga’s Basaveshwara Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents alleged that the Chitradurga municipal corporation authorities did not clean the overhead tank for many years.

Deputy commissioner Divya Prabhu and SP Parushurama visited the district hospital on Tuesday. They also visited Kavadigaratti and inspected the overhead tank and RO plant. During their visit, the residents criticised them for their delayed action. “You come when someone dies, but not earlier,” a resident said. They demanded that the officials investigate the matter to know the exact reason for gastroenteritis.

‘’So far, 51 residents have fallen ill, and unfortunately, a woman died. We have rushed our health team to the spot,’’ district health officer Dr R Ranganath said. He said they have collected water samples, urine and stool samples of the infected people and are waiting for the laboratory report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The autopsy of the woman was conducted on Tuesday and the exact reason of death could be known only after getting the report, he said. “Officials have opened a temporary clinic at Kavadigaratti government primary school and three doctors, four staff nurses have been deployed and the patients are being treated. We have also kept two ambulances in the area to shift patients without any delay,” Ranganath said.

Chitradurga municipal corporation commissioner M Srinivas said, “We supply water to nearly 2000 people from the same overhead tank but only residents of two streets have complained of gastroenteritis.”

He said supply from the tank has been stopped and water is being supplied through tankers. “We have cleaned the tank and taken all precautionary measures to prevent contamination,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}