Rafale deal being executed with full transparency, says Dassault Aviation: Full statement

Dassault Aviation on Thursday issued a statement on 2016 deal to supply Rafale githter jets to India, saying the contract went thorugh numeroud controls and there are no violations.

The company said that it has issued the statement after certain allegations were reported in the press about the deal. France has to supply 26 Rafale fighter jets as part of the contract.

Dassault Aviation, said the company spokesperson, has stringent checks in place to prevent corruption.

Read the full statement:

- Dassault Aviation wishes to reiterate that it acts in strict compliance with the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and national laws, in particular the law of December 9, 2016 known as Sapin 2.

- Since the early 2000s, Dassault Aviation has implemented strict internal procedures to prevent corruption, guaranteeing the integrity, ethics and reputation of the company in its industrial and commercial relations. In the context of the Sapin 2 law, the company has completed and strengthened its system for the prevention and detection of corruption and influence peddling, both at the level of the parent company and its subsidiaries.

- The contract with India for the acquisition of 36 Rafales has been established on a government-to-government basis. This contract, as well as the offsets corresponding contract, meet the criteria established by these regulations and are being executed in full transparency between the various government and industrial partners. The aircraft were delivered in respect of the schedule, despite the Covid-19 health crisis, and fully meet the security needs of the Indian authorities.

- Dassault Aviation and the Reliance Group established the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) Joint Venture in 2017 and built a plant in Nagpur that has been producing numerous Falcon parts and pieces since 2018.

- Dassault Aviation and its partners are working with 60 companies in India and negotiations are underway to establish potential new cooperations.