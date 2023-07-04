Slugfest after Sahitya Akademi books mark 2nd term of Kerala CM

A move by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi to highlight the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the form of a marker on the cover of around 30 odd books has attracted criticism from a section of writers and intellectuals.

The books, including a collection of poems by acclaimed poet KA Jayaseelan and one on the history of Malayalam poems and literature by Dr M Leelavati, recently published by the Akademi, carried an insignia at the top of the cover which read, “Stronger, with our hands joined: the second anniversary of Pinarayi Vijayan government.”

Sahitya Akademi president and writer K Satchidanandan criticised the move, indicating that he was unaware of it.

In a Facebook post, he said that the government marker could have been pictured in a small fashion on the second page or just verbally communicated at the time of the launch. “Since governments can fall and books will always remain, the Akademi has the responsibility to be more careful in such matters,” he wrote on Monday.

Writer Anvar Ali, a recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021 for his book of poems ‘Mehaboob Express’, asked the Akademi president to either convey his objections to the government directly or withdraw the books carrying the government marker.

“Such a move devoid of any logic, especially in the field of literature on the part of CPI(M), has never been seen before. Kerala’s cultural society should question this. Such moves should be opposed and defeated,” wrote NE Sudheer, a literary and social critic, in a column in ‘The Fourth’, a Malayalam online news portal.

However, Akademi secretary CP Aboobacker defended the decision to put a government marker on the cover of the books.

In a Facebook post on July 2, he wrote that the books were published as part of the 100-day development programme on the second anniversary of the LDF government.

“The emblem signifying the same was added on the cover of the books on my suggestion,” he said, highlighting that the books were published as part of a government programme.

The decision to add the emblem was not discussed or opposed within the Akademi, he added.

“There is no motive to insult a poet or a writer. If they are offended, I convey my apology,” he wrote.

