Cop demanding bribe? File WhatsApp complaints now

Pune police commissioner has taken an aggressive stance against bribes. In multiple instances across the city, six police officials were suspended on charges of corruption in a single day.

With these suspensions, K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner has urged the residents of Pune to approach the police if they face trouble from policemen asking for bribes. The residents can lodge anonymous complaints against policemen on the WhatsApp- based complaint system.

“People should not pay bribes. If a resident has paid a bribe, he or she should not boast about it. Instead, the resident should approach a senior police official or lodge a complaint on the WhatsApp number and we will take strict action against the policemen who asked for the bribe. We have to work together to maintain the integrity of the city,” said Venkatesham.

WhatsApp number has been provided to citizens to file their grievances against the department or its personnel. Complaints regarding bribery and other kinds of complains can be sent to the police through WhatsApp on 8975283100. The commissioner ensures cognisance of all such complaints.

The Case

Atul Shete, Vikas Temgire, Krishna Nanavare and Balu Yadav of Wanowrie police station and Sumit Tamhane and Namdeo Bundgar of Hadapsar police station were suspended for allegedly asking for settlement money in different cases.

The first case was reported in the Wanowrie police station where cops had picked up a few youngsters for allegedly creating ruckus under the influence of alcohol. The youngsters were celebrating one of their friends birthday.

The youngsters were under the influence of alcohol when the police officials from Wanowrie police station picked them up for questioning and made them stay in the police station for hours on end.

Their presence in the police station was not documented either. The policemen demanded money from the youngsters to settle the

The case from Hadapsar was filed by residents who were made to pay money in order to avoid police action, in a noise pollution complaint registered against them. The two policemen demanded ₹ 20,000 but settled for ₹5,000 in cash.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 01:32 IST