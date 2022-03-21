Cop found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was found dead near his house on Saturday night in mysterious circumstances in Mahasamund district, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, there was no visible sign of injury and the cause of death remains unknown.

On Saturday night, Vikas Sharma was at his house near Clubpara area in the limits of Kotwali police station when he heard some people fighting outside his home, police said.

“He came out of the house on hearing the brawl and was trying to pacify the situation when he suddenly fell down. He was quickly rushed to a private hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer said.

The deceased officer was posted with the district’s cyber cell unit.

“There was some ruckus outside his home yesterday night. He went out to pacify the situation when he suddenly fell down. He was rushed to the hospital but he couldn’t survive. Doctors have said that there are no visible marks as of now, however, more details will emerge once the autopsy is done. We are investigating into the matter,” said Vivek Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Mahasamund.

The SP said that they are currently investigating and questioning the people involved in the fight and the locals and more details will follow after their investigation.