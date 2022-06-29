Cop injured as protest over Udaipur murder turns violent in Rajsamand district | Video

A police constable was critically injured, on Wednesday, during a violent clash that broke out in Bhim town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district at a demonstration against the daylight killing of a tailor in Udaipur. The demonstration took place against the recent incident in Udaipur in which Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor was beheaded by two Muslim men a day ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the injured constable being taken away by two police officers on a bike, while a constable continuously pressed his hand on the head of the injured personnel to stop the blood oozing out from his wound. Meanwhile, other police personnel are seen rushing to stop protesters from “heading towards sensitive areas”. The injured constable is said to have been attacked with a “sharp object”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, police resorted to aerial firing and baton charging after incidents of stone-pelting at the protest.

Read: 'Muslims will never allow…': Ajmer Dargah deewan on Udaipur killing

On Tuesday, the two Muslim men beheaded killed Lal and shared a chilling video of the same online. In the clip, the accused said they were 'avenging an insult to Islam'. One of them also issued threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accused, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police within a few hours.

Prohibitory order continues to be in place with 600 additional cops stationed across the city of lakes. Schools, colleges, offices and shops stayed shut, while the internet remained suspended in view of law and order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said cyber cell teams are monitoring social media posts to check for any fake news that can trigger tensions. There is also a curfew in some parts of the city while Section 144 has been imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for a month.

Meanwhile, a traders' body supported by the VHP and other Hindu groups has announced that markets in Jaipur will remain closed Thursday in protest against the murder of a tailor in Udaipur for allegedly insulting Islam.

The call was given by the Sanyukt Vyapar Mahasangh which is supported by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu groups.

"The markets will remain closed on Thursday in protest against the incident in Udaipur," a VHP leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)