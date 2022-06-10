Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cop kills woman before shooting self near Bangladesh mission in Kolkata
india news

Cop kills woman before shooting self near Bangladesh mission in Kolkata

People scurried across to take shelter in shops and shopkeepers downed their shutters as panic gripped the upscale area
(HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 03:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Kolkata: A woman passer-by was killed when an on duty policeman opened fire using his service rifle near Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission at upscale Park Circus in Kolkata before killing himself, eyewitnesses said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the policeman to fire. Eyewitnesses said the policeman posted at a police outpost near the mission fired at least 10 rounds. A local resident, who runs a garage, also reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

People scurried across to take shelter in shops and shopkeepers downed their shutters as panic gripped the upscale area in the city. Top police officers rushed to the scene.

Arafat Mollah, a local resident, said he saw the policeman firing indiscriminately near the mission. “My brother sustained injuries and had to be taken to the hospital. I was feeding a goat at that time. I ran to take shelter in the garage,” said Mollah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP