Cop kills woman before shooting self near Bangladesh mission in Kolkata

Kolkata: A woman passer-by was killed when an on duty policeman opened fire using his service rifle near Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission at upscale Park Circus in Kolkata before killing himself, eyewitnesses said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was not immediately clear what prompted the policeman to fire. Eyewitnesses said the policeman posted at a police outpost near the mission fired at least 10 rounds. A local resident, who runs a garage, also reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

People scurried across to take shelter in shops and shopkeepers downed their shutters as panic gripped the upscale area in the city. Top police officers rushed to the scene.

Arafat Mollah, a local resident, said he saw the policeman firing indiscriminately near the mission. “My brother sustained injuries and had to be taken to the hospital. I was feeding a goat at that time. I ran to take shelter in the garage,” said Mollah.