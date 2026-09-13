Cop stabbed, robbed of mobile and wallet by 4 masked men in Ambala, probe on

Four masked men on two bikes allegedly stabbed a police constable and snatched his mobile phone and wallet in the Baldev Nagar area of Ambala on Saturday. The injured cop was admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala City.
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The incident happened when the constable, Mukesh Kumar, who is posted in Gurugram, alighted from a three-wheeler near Central Jail. A case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station and the matter is under investigation.
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