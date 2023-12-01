PM Narendra Modi meets Israel president amid Hamas war, talks on ‘durable resolution’

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the President of embattled Israel, Isaac Herzog, on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in the UAE. The leaders of two of the world's most powerful nations shared their “views” on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

PM Narendra Modi with Israel President Isaac Herzog at COP28.

PM Modi expressed condolences on the loss of lives in Israel because of the Hamas attack on October 7 and welcomed the recent release of hostages. He expressed India's support for a "durable" resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue by way of dialogue and diplomacy.

“PM Narendra Modi met President Isaac Herzog of Israel on the sidelines of COP28 WCAS in Dubai. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region. PM Modi expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 07 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi wrote on X.

He further said that PM Modi reiterated India's support for a two-state solution.

“The PM reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He emphasized India's support for a two state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

1200 people were killed in Israel after Hamas launched a terror attack on October 7. In retaliatory bombardment and ground attacks, thousands of people in Gaza have been reportedly killed.

Meanwhile, Herzog said he met several global leaders and apprised them about how Hamas "blatantly" violates the ceasefire agreements.

"...at the COP28 conference, I met dozens of leaders from around the world. I spoke with them about how Hamas blatantly violates the ceasefire agreements and repeated again and again the demand to place the release of the hostages at the very top of the international community’s agenda, alongside respect for the right of the State of Israel to defend itself," Herzog added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi met the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, British PM Rishi Sunak, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other world leaders.

In his address at the event, he proposed to host the COP summit in India in 2028.He also said India's goal is to bring down emissions by 45 percent till 2030.

"We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

