News / India News / PM Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028

PM Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028

ByHT News Desk
Dec 01, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his COP28 address in Dubai said India's goal is to bring down emissions intensify by 45% till 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed to host the COP33 summit in India in 2028.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai(REUTERS)
“India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028,” the prime minister said in his address at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

“India's goal is to bring down emissions intensify by 45% till 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070,” he said.

Addressing the high-level segment for heads of states and governments during the UN climate conference in Dubai, he said India has presented a great example to the world of striking balance between development and environment conservation.

Modi was the only leader to join the opening plenary along with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber and UN Climate Change President Simon Steill.

The prime minister called for maintaining a balance between mitigation and adaptation and said that energy transition across the world must be "just and inclusive".

“Mother Earth is looking towards us to protect her future, we have to succeed, we have to be decisive,” the prime minister added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

