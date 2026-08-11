Cops examine digital evidence as search for missing trekker widens

As part of the search for a Bengaluru-based IT professional, who was reported missing during a trek at Shivagange Hill in the Bengaluru Rural district, police on Monday said they are examining the man’s digital activity in the days leading up to the trek. Investigators said that they found a query made to an AI tool regarding the hill’s height and what could happen to someone in the event of a fatal fall.

Advait Upadhyaya

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Meanwhile, over 70 personnel from the police, forest department, fire and emergency services and NDRF joined the search operation. The man, identified as Advait Upadhyaya, was from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and lived in Kadugodi. Police said he arrived at Shivagange on August 7. After starting the trek, he reportedly sent a photograph to his fiancée and could not be contacted thereafter.

Regarding the alleged digital evidence, police said it was not enough to establish what happened. “These searches are significant from the investigation point of view. We found queries relating to Shivagange, including its height and what could happen if someone fell from the hill. There was also a search through an AI tool concerning the consequences of such a fall,” inspector B Govardhan said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators are also reconstructing Upadhyaya’s movements from August 4, including whether he had visited Shivagange before the day he disappeared. They are examining photographs, digital records and other material to establish when he reached the hill and where he went afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are also reconstructing Upadhyaya’s movements from August 4, including whether he had visited Shivagange before the day he disappeared. They are examining photographs, digital records and other material to establish when he reached the hill and where he went afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are reconstructing his movements from August 4 onwards. Photographs, digital information and other material are being examined to determine when he came to Shivagange and where he went after reaching the hill,” another officer said.

Eight drones and a thermal camera are also being used to scan inaccessible areas, said police.

Nelamangala Town Circle Inspector BR Gowda said the operation began at 6 am but was being hampered by the slippery terrain. “Rainfall in the region is making the search more difficult. Shivagange has steep and slippery terrain, and movement becomes challenging when it rains. The weather is also affecting the aerial search. Despite this, the teams are continuing to cover the hill systematically,” he said.

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