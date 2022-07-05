Cops jostle for TV anchor’s custody over misleading Rahul Gandhi video

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday took away Zee TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan for “questioning” after much jostling to prevent his arrest in connection with a case filed in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh for presenting Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the vandalisation of his office in Kerala as his statement on the Udaipur hate crime. He was taken into custody in a separate case days after the news channel apologised for running Gandhi’s misleading video.

Ranjan earlier tweeted tagging Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Uttar Pradesh Police that Chhattisgarh Police were outside him home to arrest him without informing the local police. He questioned whether it was legal. In a tweet, the Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Police replied there is no such rule. They added their team has shown Ranjan a court’s warrant of arrest and asked him to cooperate and join the investigation.

Cases were filed against Ranjan in Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh after he played Gandhi’s statement on his show on the attack on his office and allegedly ran it as a comment on the Udaipur tailor’s killers. BJP leaders such as Rajyavardhan Rathore also shared the video.

Gandhi was referring to the attack on his office in Kerala’s Wayanad, which he represents in Parliament, when he said the children behind it acted in an irresponsible way. “They are kids, forgive them.” But the way the TV channel ran the video on Ranjan’s show made it seem as if Gandhi was saying those who killed Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor, were kids and should be forgiven.

Ranjan was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place), 295 ( injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 467 (forgery) in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Sunday.

Raipur Police superintendent Prashant Agrawal said a team was sent on Monday to arrest Ranjan, who was under custody and the process for arresting him was being completed when the local police came and obstructed it and took away the accused away.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police picked Ranjan for questioning after a case was registered against him at Noida’s Sector 20 police station. “A complaint was received from the news channel against the concerned news anchor on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, a case was registered under Section 505 [public mischief related to publication or circulation of a statement, rumour, or report] of the Indian Penal Code against the anchor...a police team was sent to the anchor’s home to take him for questioning,” said an Uttar Pradesh police officer, requesting anonymity.