Corbett illegal tree felling: Green tribunal halts tiger safari project

The Pakhro Tiger Safari project will not be allowed to proceed until a three-member expert panel identifies the violators and recommends steps for environmental restoration of the area, the principal bench of National Green Tribunal has ordered, taking cognisance on its own of a media report onthe illegal felling of over 6,000 trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttrakhand.

Over 6,000 trees were felled for the proposed tiger safari over an area of 16.21 hectares, HT had reported earlier this month, citing a report of Forest Survey of India that was based on analysis of satellite images and field visits.

“It is seen that illegality in cutting of trees is clearly acknowledged,” the principal bench of the tribunal in New Delhi said on October 21, referring to the FST report. “Thus, accountability needs to be fixed for such violations and damage to environment restored, following due process of law.”

“Accordingly, we constitute a three-member committee comprising DG, Forest Department, DG Wildlife Department and DG, Project Tiger, to identify the violators and the steps required for restoration of environment,” the tribunal said. “Its report with specific recommendations may be furnished to the Secretary, ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) within one month and steps for further course of action in the matter be finalised within next one month. Till then, the Project may not be allowed to proceed.”

The tribunal also ordered that the action taken report must be submitted to the Union environment ministry by January 31, 2023.

The FSI report, which was submitted to the green tribunal, states that a total of 6,093 trees have been estimated to be felled for the Pakhro tiger safari. The FSI is a premier national organisation under the environment ministry responsible for assessing and monitoring of forest resources in the country.

“The area cleared is estimated as 16.21 hectares,” the 81-page report said in its conclusion.

The matter relates to a petition filed by Gaurav Bansal, a Supreme Court advocate and wildlife activist, at the Delhi high court regarding illegal construction, felling of trees and the construction of approach roads in Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The high court on August 23 last year had directed National Tiger Conservation Authority to look into the issues raised in the petition. Following the court directions, the authority had constituted a committee on September 5, which inspected the tiger reserve between September 26 and 30, and submitted its report on October 22 last year.

The NTCA committee not only recommended a vigilance inquiry against Uttarakhand forest officers responsible for this, but also urged the environment ministry to take strong action, Bansal said.

In October last year, the state forest department requested the FSI to provide a clear status of the illegal felling of trees through an analysis of satellite imageries in Pakhro, which falls in the buffer zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

In April, taking action against illegal constructions and felling of trees in Corbett, the state government had suspended two Indian Forest Service officers - JS Suhag, the then chief wildlife warden and chief executive officer, and Kishen Chand, the then divisional forest officer Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, while CTR director Rahul (who goes by his first name), was removed from his post and attached to the office principal chief conservator of forests, Dehradun.

In August, the Uttarakhand vigilance department registered a case against Chand and others in the case. Chand was suspended in April this year and he retired on July 31.

On October 12, in the first major arrest in this matter, Uttarakhand vigilance arrested the suspended ranger of Pakhro range, Brij Bihari Sharma, from Guwahati in Assam. Sharma, forest officer of the Pakhro range under Kalagarh division, Lansdowne, was suspended in October last year after a departmental probe found his involvement in the felling of trees and constructions.

