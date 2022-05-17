Corbevax price cut to 250 per dose for private vaccination centres

The price of Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax has been reduced to ₹250 per dose for private vaccination centres, from the existing ₹840 per dose, the manufacturer Biological E.Ltd said in a statement on Monday.

The price is inclusive of GST, and would cost end users ₹400 per dose, including taxes and administration charges, announced the Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals and biologics company. Before the price cut, it would cost end users ₹990 per dose, including taxes and administration charges.

“BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect maximum number of children against the virus. The decision comes within weeks of Biological E. Limited having received emergency use authorization (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age,” read the company statement.

In April, the national drugs regulator granted emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for use in children aged 5-12 years, along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged 6-12.

In March, the Centre allowed the use of Corbevax in children aged 12-15 under the national Covid immunisation programme. Under the government’s procurement programme, the price per dose was fixed at ₹145.

According to the company, 43.9 million doses of Corbevax have been administered to children across the country so far, and close to 100 million doses have been supplied to the government.

To date, at least 300 million vaccines have been produced as part of the commitment made to the government, according to the company’s managing director, Mahima Datla.

The shelf life of the vaccine is 12 months from the date of manufacturing. It is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“The vaccine is also offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration. It eliminates vaccine wastage, which is a major advantage for private hospitals,” said the company.

Corbevax was developed by Biological E. Ltd in collaboration with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. The company conducted phase II and III multicentre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.

The trial response shared by the company showed that the vaccine induced immune response indicative of over 90% effectiveness against the ancestral strain; while at least 80% in the case of the Delta variant based on the level of neutralising antibody titers.

The vaccine is administered through the intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2°C-8°C.

