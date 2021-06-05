LIVE: China approves Sinovac for kids as young as 3-year-old

The worldwide cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increased to more than 172 million as mutated variants continued to cause rapid spread of the virus, news agency Bloomberg reported. The death toll was above 3.7 million as of Saturday morning, it also reported.

In India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave a nod to the Serum Institue of India to manufacture the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for examination, test and analysis.

Meanwhile, a government study found that the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 which was first detected in India was the primary cause behind the unprecedented surge during the second wave.

India has a total of 28.5 million Covid-19 cases and the death toll stands at 340,702.

In the United States, New Jersey ended its 15-month public health emergency in what Governor Phil Murphy called a “decisive step on the path toward normalcy.” In California, more than 70% of adults have been administered with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of full reopening on June 15.

New York planned to let school districts waive the mask mandate for students’ outdoor activities next week.