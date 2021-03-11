IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 highlights: Over 26 million vaccine doses administered so far, says gov
Cumulative vaccinations in India crossed the 26-million mark on Thursday, the health ministry said.
Cumulative vaccinations in India crossed the 26-million mark on Thursday, the health ministry said. (AP)

Covid-19 highlights: Over 26 million vaccine doses administered so far, says gov

The vaccination efforts in the country are being carried out at a swift pace as 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses were administered, as per data released by the health ministry on late Wednesday evening.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST

India's coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative tally remains affected by surging infections in six states, contributing to 83.76% of the new cases in the country. These six states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. India on Wednesday had reported 17,921 new cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.

With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610.

The vaccination efforts in the country are being carried out at a swift pace as 2,56,85,011 vaccine doses were administered, as per data released by the health ministry on Thursday morning.

In the next stage, India is planning to inoculate the high-priority groups of those above 50 years of age.

As per the expert recommendation, the above 50 years of age category to be vaccinated on priority was further sub-divided into eligible beneficiaries — those above 60 years of age and in the specified comorbid groups, those between 45 and 59 years of age — who were given priority.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 11, 2021 10:28 PM IST

    Health ministry says over 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

    The Union health ministry said that more than 26 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

    The ministry also noted that the daily vaccinations were less on Thursday due to a gazetted holiday, as 389,337 doses were administered.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:58 PM IST

    Maharashtra reports over 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai reports over 1,500

    With 14,317 new Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reached 2,266,374 cases and 52,667 deaths. Also, Mumbai reported reported 1,509 new cases and four deaths as the city's tally climbed to 338,643 cases and 11,519 deaths.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:52 PM IST

    'Follow Covid appropriate behaviour or we have to impose lockdown': Uddhav Thackeray

    "We don't want to impose lockdown but for that you all have to follow some restrictions. Follow all the Covid appropriate behaviour else we will have to impose lockdown" Uddhav Thackeray said.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:45 PM IST

    Students not to be affected by age bar norm because of delay in exams, says Maharashtra CM

    No student is going to be affected with age bar norm owing to delay in holding the examinations, Uddhav Thackeray said.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:44 PM IST

    Officials who are either vaccinated for Covid-19 or tested negative to be assigned for exam duty, says Thackeray

    "We have decided to postpone the exams owing to rise in Covid-19 case. I have directed to assign officials and employees for conducting exams who are either vaccinated for Covid-19 or tested negative for Covid-19," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:38 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray says MPSC exams to be held within a week

    Uddhav Thackeray said that MPSC exams would be held within a week. He also said that he has directed the officials to declare dates by Friday.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:26 PM IST

    Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address shortly

    Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would address the state at 8:30 pm, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:17 PM IST

    Chandigarh reports 108 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 22,697

    Chandigarh reported 108 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,697 cases, reports ANI.

  • MAR 11, 2021 07:25 PM IST

    Night curfew imposed in Patiala district, essential services exempted

    Punjab government has imposed a night curfew between 11pm and 5am in Patiala district beginning March 12 with an exemption on essential services, government officials and medical emergency services, reports ANI.

  • MAR 11, 2021 07:20 PM IST

    Jalandhar police asks marriage halls to preserve CCTV footage of events to check for violations of Covid-19 norms

    Jalandhar police asks marriage halls, hotels and banquet halls to preserve CCTV footage of events to check for violations of Covid-19 norms, reports ANI.

  • MAR 11, 2021 05:01 PM IST

    409 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in Delhi

    Delhi records 409 new Covid-19 cases and three days as tally and death toll rise to 642,439 and 10,934.

  • MAR 11, 2021 01:49 PM IST

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

  • MAR 11, 2021 12:20 PM IST

    Six states accounts for 85.91 pc of new coronavirus cases

    Six States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

    22,854 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

  • MAR 11, 2021 10:46 AM IST

    Telangana adds 194 fresh Covid-19 cases

    Telangana recorded 194 new Covid-19 cases and three related deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,00,536 and the toll to 1,649 respectively, the State government said on Thursday.

    A total of 1,855 patients were under treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 10.

  • MAR 11, 2021 10:16 AM IST

    AAP leader Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19

    AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19. I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days," Chadha said in a tweet.

  • MAR 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST

    India's daily Covid-19 cases cross 20,000-mark for third time this year, active cases up by 4,628

    India recorded 22,854 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which took the nationwide tally to 11,285,561, according to a Union health ministry bulletin on Thursday.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:58 AM IST

    Australia unveils $928 million Covid-19 stimulus package for tourism industry

    The Australian government unveiled a A$1.2 billion ($928 million) tourism support package on Thursday, aimed at boosting local travel while international routes remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The basket of airline ticket subsidies for travellers, cheap loans to small tour companies and financial aid for the country's two largest airlines is designed to keep the critical sector ticking over until foreign tourists return.

  • MAR 11, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

    The U.S. government will first give Americans Covid-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after earlier announcing plans to procure an additional 100 million doses.

    "We're going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we're then going to try to help the rest of the world," Biden told reporters following an earlier announcement to secure more vaccines with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

  • MAR 11, 2021 07:46 AM IST

    India to extend vaccine coverage to those above 50 in next phase

    As India is fast ramping up daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations, the next in line among the high priority groups are those above 50 years of age.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 in india
e-paper
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
india news

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The seven-day average of daily cases, also known as the case trajectory, in the Capital has now been rising for 18 straight days – this number has gone from 134 for the week ending on February 22 to 339 in the last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
india news

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of 10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
india news

2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
india news

Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The proposal was placed before a technical committee of the Central Zoo Authority on July 30, 2020, which gave its nod and got subsequent approval from Prakash Javadekar, Union environment minister and chairperson of the authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
india news

SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
NGO Common Cause approached the top court with a public interest litigation to question the Centre’s decision to appoint an interim chief for the agency, Pravin Sinha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
india news

Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push

By Rezaul H Laskar, Yashwant Raj, New Delhi, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:33 AM IST
For the Quad Vaccine Partnership, the countries agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from the state who designed the Indian national tricolour
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
india news

PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The PM also flagged off a symbolic 386-kilometre-long Dandi March from the precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram on the 91st anniversary of the historic protest, and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with 10K-cr investment in five years

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru The NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation, on Friday said that it is looking at investing approximately 10,000 crore over the next five years and a manpower requirement of around 300 people as it plans to scale up operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of online food aggregator Zomato, on Friday said the company will cover the medical bills of Hitesha Chandranee, who claimed she was attacked by a delivery person from the company
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short by 10 days and is expected to be adjourned on March 25.(PTI)
india news

After stormy start, House may function next week

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:51 AM IST
According to two opposition leaders, Birla told them that while their issues — fuel price hike and farm laws — are important for them, urgent business that has constitutional requirements needs to be completed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.(AFP)
india news

‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Scientists say current conditions suggest they should favour a normal 2021 monsoon, the lifeblood of Asia’s third-largest economy. As the country tries to claw out of a recession, patchy rains may weigh on recovery, analysts say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved