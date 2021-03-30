Covid-19 | China's daily number of infection remains under 10

The number of global coronavirus cases increased to more than 127 million while the death toll neared 2.8 million, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, more than 559 million shots have been administered to people across the world, it also reported.

In the United States, doctors are witnessing a rise in infections and deaths, triggering fears of the fourth upswing of Covid-19. The US is on pace to soon administer 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines a day as the supply increases and states widen eligibility.

A CDC study found the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine and the Moderna Inc. shot effectively prevented coronavirus infections, not just illness.

In another development, the World Health Organisation's study found that the coronavirus likely originated in bats and spread to humans through another animal. The possibility it leaked from a lab in China is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft of the report which is due to be published Tuesday.

In India, the tally climbed to 12,039,644 as the daily number of infection continued to remain above 60,000.

