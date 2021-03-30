IND USA
People pay their respects at the Old Town Square where thousands of crosses have been painted on the pavement to commemorate the first anniversary since the death of the first Czech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Prague, Czech Republic.
People pay their respects at the Old Town Square where thousands of crosses have been painted on the pavement to commemorate the first anniversary since the death of the first Czech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Prague, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
Live

Covid-19 | China's daily number of infection remains under 10

  • In the United States, doctors are witnessing a rise in infections and deaths, triggering fears of the fourth upswing of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:33 AM IST

The number of global coronavirus cases increased to more than 127 million while the death toll neared 2.8 million, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, more than 559 million shots have been administered to people across the world, it also reported.

In the United States, doctors are witnessing a rise in infections and deaths, triggering fears of the fourth upswing of Covid-19. The US is on pace to soon administer 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines a day as the supply increases and states widen eligibility.

A CDC study found the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine and the Moderna Inc. shot effectively prevented coronavirus infections, not just illness.

In another development, the World Health Organisation's study found that the coronavirus likely originated in bats and spread to humans through another animal. The possibility it leaked from a lab in China is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft of the report which is due to be published Tuesday.

In India, the tally climbed to 12,039,644 as the daily number of infection continued to remain above 60,000.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 30, 2021 07:32 AM IST

    China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported eight new Covid-19 cases on March 29, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind during the inauguration of super-specialty hospital in Rourkela Steel Plant, in Rourkela, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (PTI file photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind during the inauguration of super-specialty hospital in Rourkela Steel Plant, in Rourkela, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (PTI file photo)
india news

President Ram Nath Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:54 AM IST
President Kovind was shifted to AIIMS last week following chest discomfort.
india news

Covid-19 | China's daily number of infection remains under 10

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  In the United States, doctors are witnessing a rise in infections and deaths, triggering fears of the fourth upswing of Covid-19.
india news

LeT may be involved in Sopore attack, shows preliminary investigation report

ANI | , Sopore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Post terror attack, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS visited PD Sopore and inspected the scene of terror crime. Thereafter, he chaired a security review meeting with Commander 5-Sector RR, DIG CRPF and SSP Sopore.
india news

Third aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it found in Jammu

ANI | , Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Similar balloons were recovered by the police on March 10 and 16 in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector and Bhalwal area of Jammu respectively.
india news

Covid-19: India provides 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine to Paraguay

ANI | , Asuncion, Paraguay
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:12 AM IST
"Paraguay receives 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine from India. We guarantee the continued immunization against COVID-19. Thanks to India for its support," Sputnik reported citing Paraguay Health Ministry.
india news

PM Modi's Puducherry visit: Drones, UAVs banned to tighten security

PTI | , Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Any violation of the order would attract action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws, the District Magistrate said.
india news

Heatwave in Odisha; Titlagarh sizzles at 42.2 degree Celsius

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The Maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the next two days and no major change thereafter, the IMD said in its forecast.
india news

S Jaishankar, Ashraf Ghani exchange views on peace process in Afghanistan

PTI | , Dushanbe
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Jaishankar is here in the capital of Tajikistan for the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) ministerial conference to be held on Tuesday.
india news

Mehbooba Mufti denied passport after J-K CID report cites national security

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 11:06 PM IST
As per sources, Mufti was denied a clearance by the CID after her name popped up during an investigation.
india news

UP: Two drown, another goes missing while taking a bath in Ganga

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Bhitaura village
india news

News updates from HT: Hottest March in Delhi in 76 years and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
india news

Maharashtra's daily tally dips with 31,643 fresh Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:01 PM IST
On Sunday, there were 40,414 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily spike ever, and 108 deaths in Maharashtra.
india news

Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:50 PM IST
According to IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
india news

Nagpur’s Covid-19 tally rises by over 3,000 again, death toll nears 5,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:07 PM IST
The district’s infection tally has now reached 221,997, while its active caseload is at 38,298. This represents a rise of more than 20,000 active cases in the last two weeks.
india news

Validity of driving license, vehicle documents extended. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory to the states about the extension and said that the documents whose validity could not be granted due to the lockdown or had expired since February 1, 2021, or would expire on March 31, 2021, will all be given an extension.
