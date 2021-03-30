Covid-19 | China's daily number of infection remains under 10
- In the United States, doctors are witnessing a rise in infections and deaths, triggering fears of the fourth upswing of Covid-19.
The number of global coronavirus cases increased to more than 127 million while the death toll neared 2.8 million, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, more than 559 million shots have been administered to people across the world, it also reported.
In the United States, doctors are witnessing a rise in infections and deaths, triggering fears of the fourth upswing of Covid-19. The US is on pace to soon administer 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines a day as the supply increases and states widen eligibility.
A CDC study found the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine and the Moderna Inc. shot effectively prevented coronavirus infections, not just illness.
In another development, the World Health Organisation's study found that the coronavirus likely originated in bats and spread to humans through another animal. The possibility it leaked from a lab in China is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft of the report which is due to be published Tuesday.
In India, the tally climbed to 12,039,644 as the daily number of infection continued to remain above 60,000.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 30, 2021 07:32 AM IST
China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases
China reported eight new Covid-19 cases on March 29, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.
Get our daily newsletter
President Ram Nath Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS today
Covid-19 | China's daily number of infection remains under 10
- In the United States, doctors are witnessing a rise in infections and deaths, triggering fears of the fourth upswing of Covid-19.
LeT may be involved in Sopore attack, shows preliminary investigation report
Third aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it found in Jammu
Covid-19: India provides 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine to Paraguay
PM Modi's Puducherry visit: Drones, UAVs banned to tighten security
Heatwave in Odisha; Titlagarh sizzles at 42.2 degree Celsius
S Jaishankar, Ashraf Ghani exchange views on peace process in Afghanistan
Mehbooba Mufti denied passport after J-K CID report cites national security
UP: Two drown, another goes missing while taking a bath in Ganga
News updates from HT: Hottest March in Delhi in 76 years and all the latest news
Maharashtra's daily tally dips with 31,643 fresh Covid-19 cases
Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD
Nagpur’s Covid-19 tally rises by over 3,000 again, death toll nears 5,000
Validity of driving license, vehicle documents extended. Details here
- The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory to the states about the extension and said that the documents whose validity could not be granted due to the lockdown or had expired since February 1, 2021, or would expire on March 31, 2021, will all be given an extension.