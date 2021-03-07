Covid-19 LIVE: Hundreds of people protest against face mask rules in US state
- In India, the cases reached 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country has inoculated more than 20 million in the ongoing vaccination drive.
The global coronavirus (Covid-19) caseload increased to more than 116.3 million cases as the virus continues to infect across the countries. While the death toll was above 2.5 million, news agency Bloomberg reported. More than 299 million shots were given worldwide as the countries are rushing to immunise their citizens against the viral coronavirus.
Fresh infections in the United States began to decline as many states press for reopening. The daily infections have fallen by 12% as the US reported about 65,000 fresh cases in a single day.
The Senate approved $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to support the economy reeling under the devastating effect of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, in Brazil, the second worst-hit country, cases and deaths surged to record numbers.
MAR 07, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Hundreds of people protest against face mask rules in US state
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Idaho state Capitol building in Boise on Saturday to burn masks as a mark of protest against the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the local authorities.
