Covid-19 LIVE: Hundreds of people protest against face mask rules in US state

The global coronavirus (Covid-19) caseload increased to more than 116.3 million cases as the virus continues to infect across the countries. While the death toll was above 2.5 million, news agency Bloomberg reported. More than 299 million shots were given worldwide as the countries are rushing to immunise their citizens against the viral coronavirus.

Fresh infections in the United States began to decline as many states press for reopening. The daily infections have fallen by 12% as the US reported about 65,000 fresh cases in a single day.

The Senate approved $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to support the economy reeling under the devastating effect of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the second worst-hit country, cases and deaths surged to record numbers.

In India, the cases reached 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country has inoculated more than 20 million in the ongoing vaccination drive.

