Covid-19 LIVE updates: C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical aid
Family members and undertakers carry the body of a victim who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an open-air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 8, 2021, as India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
Live

Covid-19 LIVE updates: C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical aid

In a first, India registered more than 4,000 daily Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the cumulative death toll to 238,283. More than 4 lakh cases were also recorded, which pushed the infection tally to 21,886,256.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc in India, with the country registering, for the first time on Saturday, more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in just 24 hours, coupled with more than 400,000 new infections.

The overburdened health infrastructure across the country continues to crumble under the weight of all the new cases. In capital New Delhi, which has struggled to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, many experts suspect the official death and case numbers are a gross underestimate. A top World Health Organization (WHO) scientist said yesterday that the Covid-19 variant, which has been spreading in India, is more contagious and may be dodging vaccine protections.

An editorial in medical journal Lancet has blamed the central government for the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India, holding it responsible for “allowing superspreader” religious and political events and slowing down the vaccination campaign.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 21,886,256

Total deaths: 238,283

Active cases: 3,723,446

Recovered patients: 17,930,960

Recovery rate: 81.90%



Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 09 May 2021 08:13 AM

    DRDO constructing Covid-19 hospitals in Uttarakhand's Haldwani and Rishikesh

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday said that it was building two Covid-19 care hospitals in Haldwani and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The hospital in Haldwani will have 500 beds, including 375 oxygen beds and 125 ventilator beds, while the one in Rishikesh will have 400 oxygen beds and 100 ventilator beds, said a DRDO official.

  • Sun, 09 May 2021 07:42 AM

    Lancet blames Centre for Covid-19 crisis, says it ignored warnings

    Image courtesy: Lancet

    An editorial in the medical journal Lancet has blamed the central government for the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in the country, holding it responsible for “allowing superspreader” religious and political events and slowing down the vaccination campaign. Read More

  • Sun, 09 May 2021 07:22 AM

    C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical equipment

    A C-17 Globemaster is on its way from Germany to Mumbai with 35 tonnes of medical equipment.

    ANI shared visuals of the plane loading Covid-19 relief equipment at Frankfurt.

