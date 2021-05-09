Covid-19 LIVE updates: C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical aid
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc in India, with the country registering, for the first time on Saturday, more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in just 24 hours, coupled with more than 400,000 new infections.
The overburdened health infrastructure across the country continues to crumble under the weight of all the new cases. In capital New Delhi, which has struggled to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, many experts suspect the official death and case numbers are a gross underestimate. A top World Health Organization (WHO) scientist said yesterday that the Covid-19 variant, which has been spreading in India, is more contagious and may be dodging vaccine protections.
Covid-19 dashboard:
Total cases: 21,886,256
Total deaths: 238,283
Active cases: 3,723,446
Recovered patients: 17,930,960
Recovery rate: 81.90%
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 09 May 2021 08:13 AM
DRDO constructing Covid-19 hospitals in Uttarakhand's Haldwani and Rishikesh
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday said that it was building two Covid-19 care hospitals in Haldwani and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The hospital in Haldwani will have 500 beds, including 375 oxygen beds and 125 ventilator beds, while the one in Rishikesh will have 400 oxygen beds and 100 ventilator beds, said a DRDO official.
Sun, 09 May 2021 07:42 AM
Lancet blames Centre for Covid-19 crisis, says it ignored warnings
An editorial in the medical journal Lancet has blamed the central government for the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in the country, holding it responsible for “allowing superspreader” religious and political events and slowing down the vaccination campaign. Read More
Sun, 09 May 2021 07:22 AM
C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical equipment
A C-17 Globemaster is on its way from Germany to Mumbai with 35 tonnes of medical equipment.
ANI shared visuals of the plane loading Covid-19 relief equipment at Frankfurt.