Covid-19 LIVE updates: C-17 Globemaster on its way to Mumbai with medical aid

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc in India, with the country registering, for the first time on Saturday, more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in just 24 hours, coupled with more than 400,000 new infections.

The overburdened health infrastructure across the country continues to crumble under the weight of all the new cases. In capital New Delhi, which has struggled to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, many experts suspect the official death and case numbers are a gross underestimate. A top World Health Organization (WHO) scientist said yesterday that the Covid-19 variant, which has been spreading in India, is more contagious and may be dodging vaccine protections.

An editorial in medical journal Lancet has blamed the central government for the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India, holding it responsible for “allowing superspreader” religious and political events and slowing down the vaccination campaign.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 21,886,256

Total deaths: 238,283

Active cases: 3,723,446

Recovered patients: 17,930,960

Recovery rate: 81.90%







