Covid LIVE updates: China sees massive New Year celebrations amid on-going wave

Coronavirus live updates: Amid a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in China and other countries, several nations have ramped up their surveillance and testing facilities to control the spread. Canada became the latest country to join other nations to make Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau. Malaysia, Japan, the United States and Spain are some of the other nations to have increased their Covid testing. India has also started to test and requires a negative RT-PCR test for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.

On the other hand, where Covid is at its peak - China's Wuhan saw massive New Year celebrations on Saturday night to count down to the start of 2023. Several people were seeing releasing balloons in the sky at midnight and grabbing selfies, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, according to experts, India's health scenario will not turn out to be like China's.

The BF.7 variant of Covid-19 - a sublineage of Omicron's BA.5 variant - is the primary factor in the current outbreak in China. It was already detected in India in September and November, and the four patients have since recovered.