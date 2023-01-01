Covid LIVE updates: China sees massive New Year celebrations amid on-going wave
Coronavirus live updates: Amid a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in China and other countries, several nations have ramped up their surveillance and testing facilities to control the spread. Canada became the latest country to join other nations to make Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau. Malaysia, Japan, the United States and Spain are some of the other nations to have increased their Covid testing. India has also started to test and requires a negative RT-PCR test for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.
On the other hand, where Covid is at its peak - China's Wuhan saw massive New Year celebrations on Saturday night to count down to the start of 2023. Several people were seeing releasing balloons in the sky at midnight and grabbing selfies, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, according to experts, India's health scenario will not turn out to be like China's.
The BF.7 variant of Covid-19 - a sublineage of Omicron's BA.5 variant - is the primary factor in the current outbreak in China. It was already detected in India in September and November, and the four patients have since recovered.
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 08:53 AM
Australia to start Covid-19 testing for travelers from China
Australia said travelers departing China, Hong Kong and Macau will require a negative Covid-19 test before boarding flights to the country from January 5, reported Bloomberg.
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 08:10 AM
India see huge crowds amid Covid scare
Soaked in revelry, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and other big cities across India welcomed 2023 amid huge celebrations. This is the first time in nearly two years that Covid restrictions were eased for those ringing in the New Year. While the latest surge in Covid cases in China remains a concern, authorities in India are taking precautions but no major curbs have yet been announced. Read more here
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 07:24 AM
Taiwan offers China help to deal with Covid surge
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, reported Reuters.
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 07:08 AM
China sees massive New Year celebrations amid on-going Covid wave
Thousands of people gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start 2023 amid the on-going wave of coronavirus, reported Reuters.