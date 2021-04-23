Home / India News / LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra
A health worker sits on a bench after helping cremating victims of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
Live

LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra

India's Covid-19 situation remains grim as hospitals struggle to treat the infected.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 06:49 AM IST

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge continues to affect several cities and regions of the country as clamour for oxygen and ICU beds continues. India reported a record 314,835 fresh cases on Thursday crossing the US in terms of the highest number of cases reported in a single day. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continue to report a high number of cases and fatalities and are also facing issues with testing, hospital infrastructure and oxygen availability. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair another review meeting on the nation’s Covid-19 situation today. Canada has joined the US and UK to ban travellers entering from India.

In the worst-affected US, California is reopening at a faster pace as vaccinations have helped the state recover from the spikes that it had recorded previously during the winter season. Michigan is the worst-affected by Covid-19 out of all states. The WHO immunisation body has asked for more data on the reports of clotting caused by AstraZeneca vaccine from outside Europe but maintained that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. India’s mutant variant was discovered in Belgium from a few travellers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:49 AM

    Cuba Covid-19 tally rises due to South African virus variant

    The arrival of the contagious South African virus variant led to one of the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in Cuba as the country reported a record 1,207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

  • Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:42 AM

    Japan Covid-19 emergency measures to be announced in Tokyo, Osaka

    Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo could see restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlours serving alcohol close as the Suga govt is seeking a "short and powerful" state of emergency due to a surge in cases, Reuters reported.

  • Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:40 AM

    WHO's immunisation body call for more astrazeneca vaccine blood clot data from outside Europe

    WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) said that geographic variation was observed in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as more people from UK and EU reported the clotting. SAGE sought data from outside EU as well, AFP reported.

  • Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:38 AM

    12 dead in Maharashtra hospital fire

    12 patients were charred to death on early Friday morning in Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West. The patients' identity could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition. An eyewitness told HT that the hospital did not have any fire safety measures like water sprinklers and the few fire extinguishers that were there remained unused as the fire raged.

  • Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:33 AM

    India's Covid-19 variant found in Belgium

    A group of Indian students who arrived from Paris tested positive for the Covid-19 variant contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.