LIVE: 12 killed in fire at ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital in Maharashtra
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surge continues to affect several cities and regions of the country as clamour for oxygen and ICU beds continues. India reported a record 314,835 fresh cases on Thursday crossing the US in terms of the highest number of cases reported in a single day. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continue to report a high number of cases and fatalities and are also facing issues with testing, hospital infrastructure and oxygen availability. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair another review meeting on the nation’s Covid-19 situation today. Canada has joined the US and UK to ban travellers entering from India.
In the worst-affected US, California is reopening at a faster pace as vaccinations have helped the state recover from the spikes that it had recorded previously during the winter season. Michigan is the worst-affected by Covid-19 out of all states. The WHO immunisation body has asked for more data on the reports of clotting caused by AstraZeneca vaccine from outside Europe but maintained that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. India’s mutant variant was discovered in Belgium from a few travellers.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:49 AM
Cuba Covid-19 tally rises due to South African virus variant
The arrival of the contagious South African virus variant led to one of the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in Cuba as the country reported a record 1,207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
-
Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:42 AM
Japan Covid-19 emergency measures to be announced in Tokyo, Osaka
Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo could see restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlours serving alcohol close as the Suga govt is seeking a "short and powerful" state of emergency due to a surge in cases, Reuters reported.
-
Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:40 AM
WHO's immunisation body call for more astrazeneca vaccine blood clot data from outside Europe
WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) said that geographic variation was observed in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as more people from UK and EU reported the clotting. SAGE sought data from outside EU as well, AFP reported.
-
Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:38 AM
12 dead in Maharashtra hospital fire
12 patients were charred to death on early Friday morning in Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West. The patients' identity could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition. An eyewitness told HT that the hospital did not have any fire safety measures like water sprinklers and the few fire extinguishers that were there remained unused as the fire raged.
-
Fri, 23 Apr 2021 06:33 AM
India's Covid-19 variant found in Belgium
A group of Indian students who arrived from Paris tested positive for the Covid-19 variant contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.