Covid-19 LIVE: Biden faces pressure to release medical aid to India

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect Indians as people cope with news of increasing deaths and rising numbers of infections in large parts of the nation. Major cities in India reel from crumbling hospital infrastructure as lack of medical oxygen and hospital beds drive families of those infected to despair. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two review meetings with chief ministers of states which have been adversely affected in the second wave. He also held another virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers to address the oxygen shortage in several cities.

The US decided to resume J&J vaccines despite fears of blood clotting. Brazil recorded more than 69,000 cases but its daily death toll remained close to 3,000 as the South American nation along with India and the US drove most of the global infections. An outbreak in Australia has led neighbour New Zealand to pause its newly opened travel bubble with Australia. Kuwait also banned travellers from India due to surge in cases.