A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai in this August 2020 photo. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months

The USA, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by the UK and Russia respectively.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:22 AM IST

The global tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 107.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared as 'hoax' theory that the virus emanated from a laboratory in China's Wuhan. The Chinese city was the epicentre of the disease in the early days of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins tracker also shows that globally, more than 2.3 million people have succumbed to Covid-19 thus far.

The United States continues to have the highest Covid-19 tally and deaths due to the disease, at over 27 million and more than 471,000 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins. India's caseload is the second-highest, followed by that of Brazil. In terms of deaths, Brazil's toll is the second-highest, followed by Mexico and India respectively. The pandemic has almost subsided in India, which has gone from recording more than 90,000 cases per day in September 2020 to under 15,000 infections a day in recent times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 11 Feb 2021 08:22 AM

    Mexico's Covid-19 tally tops 1.95 million

    Mexico records 11,138 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,957,889. 1,328 more deaths take toll to 169,760.

  • Thu, 11 Feb 2021 07:56 AM

    22 active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram

    Mizoram reported two cases of Covid-19 on January 10, taking total active cases to 22: State govt

  • Thu, 11 Feb 2021 07:26 AM

    2 new Covid-19 cases in China, fewest in over 5 months

    China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest in a day in more than five months. Tally reaches 89,736 while death toll stays at 4,636.

