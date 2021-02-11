LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months

The global tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 107.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared as 'hoax' theory that the virus emanated from a laboratory in China's Wuhan. The Chinese city was the epicentre of the disease in the early days of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins tracker also shows that globally, more than 2.3 million people have succumbed to Covid-19 thus far.

The United States continues to have the highest Covid-19 tally and deaths due to the disease, at over 27 million and more than 471,000 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins. India's caseload is the second-highest, followed by that of Brazil. In terms of deaths, Brazil's toll is the second-highest, followed by Mexico and India respectively. The pandemic has almost subsided in India, which has gone from recording more than 90,000 cases per day in September 2020 to under 15,000 infections a day in recent times.