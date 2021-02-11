LIVE: China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 5 months
The global tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 107.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared as 'hoax' theory that the virus emanated from a laboratory in China's Wuhan. The Chinese city was the epicentre of the disease in the early days of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins tracker also shows that globally, more than 2.3 million people have succumbed to Covid-19 thus far.
The United States continues to have the highest Covid-19 tally and deaths due to the disease, at over 27 million and more than 471,000 respectively, according to Johns Hopkins. India's caseload is the second-highest, followed by that of Brazil. In terms of deaths, Brazil's toll is the second-highest, followed by Mexico and India respectively. The pandemic has almost subsided in India, which has gone from recording more than 90,000 cases per day in September 2020 to under 15,000 infections a day in recent times.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 08:22 AM
Mexico's Covid-19 tally tops 1.95 million
Mexico records 11,138 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,957,889. 1,328 more deaths take toll to 169,760.
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 07:56 AM
22 active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram
Mizoram reported two cases of Covid-19 on January 10, taking total active cases to 22: State govt
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 07:26 AM
2 new Covid-19 cases in China, fewest in over 5 months
China reports 2 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest in a day in more than five months. Tally reaches 89,736 while death toll stays at 4,636.