LIVE: New Zealand may extend lockdown as nation reports 2 fresh Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus cases are dropping worldwide but experts have asked people to exercise caution and follow preventative measures. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that it has recorded a drop in number of new cases of Covid-19 across the world. It also said that the number of fresh fatalities has also dropped by 10%."





With 9,121 new Covid-19 cases, 81 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of Covid-19 infections reached 10,937,106, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. The toll from the disease has gone up to 155,949 with 109 deaths recorded since Monday. The fatalities per million due to the coronavirus disease were at 112 on Tuesday.





Globally, the disease has infected 110,022,111 as per the Worldometer coronavirus tracker. The UK government identified an extra 1.7 million people in England at serious risk of coronavirus after using a new computer model that takes into account age, ethnicity and body mass index as well as medical conditions. Japan's first coronavirus shots were given to health workers Wednesday, beginning the vaccination campaign considered crucial to holding the already delayed Tokyo Olympics.





Follow all the updates here: