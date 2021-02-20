Live: India’s reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload up at 143,127
India’s Covid-19 trajectory has been witnessing an upward trend for the past few days with Maharashtra and Kerala continuing to report a fresh spike in cases of the coronavirus disease. On Friday, the western state added more than 6,000 cases of the coronavirus disease while the southern state reported 4,584 new infections.
The nation’s infection tally stands at 10,977,387, according to data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday morning. The active Covid-19 caseload has again gone up to 143,127, which accounts for 1.30% of the total positive cases in the country.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has reached 10,449,942. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have recorded the highest number of vaccinations so far.
Sat, 20 Feb 2021 10:06 AM
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said here on Saturday. The total coronavirus caseload in the state remained at 16,836, state surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa told news agency PTI.
Sat, 20 Feb 2021 09:46 AM
India's reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases
With 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's infection tally on Saturday crossed 10.97 million. After witnessing a declining through the initial days of the month, the country's active caseload has again gone up to 143,127. The active cases, which witnessed a jumped of 3,585 in the last 24 hours, account for 1.30% of the total positive cases in the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
Sat, 20 Feb 2021 09:32 AM
Come forward to take the vaccine: Health minister tells frontline workers
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to all the doctors, nurses, paramedic workers, and the frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine. "Let us all work together to fight against Covid-19. The world is not free of the disease. It is only with our collective effort that we shall overcome this public health challenge,” he said.