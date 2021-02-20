Live: India’s reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload up at 143,127

India’s Covid-19 trajectory has been witnessing an upward trend for the past few days with Maharashtra and Kerala continuing to report a fresh spike in cases of the coronavirus disease. On Friday, the western state added more than 6,000 cases of the coronavirus disease while the southern state reported 4,584 new infections.

The nation’s infection tally stands at 10,977,387, according to data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday morning. The active Covid-19 caseload has again gone up to 143,127, which accounts for 1.30% of the total positive cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has reached 10,449,942. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have recorded the highest number of vaccinations so far.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here