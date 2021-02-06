LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
Covid-19 cases in India have breached the 10.8 million mark. The active caseload, however, has dropped below 149,000 and recoveries from the viral disease too are on a steady rise and have reached 10,510,796, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday morning.
As 49,59,445 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease so far, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that inoculation for first of recipients from the general public are likely to begin in March.
The global Covid-19 tally has surpassed 105,346,100 and 2,296,700 people have died of the infection. In the United States, the worst affected nation, the cases have reached 26,804,927 and 459,278 fatalities have been recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 06 Feb 2021 09:56 AM
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
India recorded a 11,713 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's infection tally to 10,814,304. While the recoveries from the viral disease have gone up to 10,510,796, the active caseload has fallen below 149,000.
-
Sat, 06 Feb 2021 09:31 AM
France reports 22,139 Covid-19 new cases, toll tops 78,000
The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in France slowed for the second day in a row but stood well above the 5,000-case threshold to unwind restrictions, while deaths caused by the epidemic rose to 78,603, the health authorities said on Friday.
A total of 22,139 people tested positive for Covid-19 in France in the past 24 hours, down from 23,448 on Thursday and 26,362 on Wednesday.
-
Sat, 06 Feb 2021 09:11 AM
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 230,000
Brazil reported on Friday 1,239 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its death toll to 230,034, the health ministry said. Another 50,872 confirmed cases were detected, bringing its nationwide tally to 9,447,165.
-
Sat, 06 Feb 2021 09:00 AM
Joe Biden says minimum wage hike unlikely to be in virus relief bill
President Joe Biden said he didn’t think his proposed increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour will survive congressional negotiations to pass his broader coronavirus-relief bill.