LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

India recorded 26,291 new Covid-19 cases and 118 more related deaths on Monday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases reached 219, 262 while 11,007,352 people have recovered till now. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 120,770,923 on Tuesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,672,073 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 97,415,949 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19. Brazil took over the second position in the list only on Saturday outpacing India after more than 30,000 cases were reported in the country.
Tue, 16 Mar 2021 08:22 AM
China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 13 new Covid-19 cases on March 15, up from five cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine a day earlier. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,062, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.