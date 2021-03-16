LIVE: China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

India recorded 26,291 new Covid-19 cases and 118 more related deaths on Monday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases reached 219, 262 while 11,007,352 people have recovered till now. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 120,770,923 on Tuesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,672,073 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 97,415,949 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19. Brazil took over the second position in the list only on Saturday outpacing India after more than 30,000 cases were reported in the country.