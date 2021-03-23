LIVE: Germany reverses re-opening plans as Covid-19 infection rate rises

India recorded 46,951 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 212 related fatalities on Monday, which took the cumulative tally to 11,646,081 and the death toll to 159,967. The active caseload in the country was logged at 334,646 and the number of people who recovered from the viral diseases stood at11,151,468, according to the health ministry. Globally, 124,290,090 Covid-19 cases and 2,735,002 related deaths have been recorded, according to data collated by Worldometer. The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India. The US also has the most number of fatalities related to Covid-19, followed by Brazil and Mexico.