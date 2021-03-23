LIVE: Germany reverses re-opening plans as Covid-19 infection rate rises
India recorded 46,951 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 212 related fatalities on Monday, which took the cumulative tally to 11,646,081 and the death toll to 159,967. The active caseload in the country was logged at 334,646 and the number of people who recovered from the viral diseases stood at11,151,468, according to the health ministry. Globally, 124,290,090 Covid-19 cases and 2,735,002 related deaths have been recorded, according to data collated by Worldometer. The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India. The US also has the most number of fatalities related to Covid-19, followed by Brazil and Mexico.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 07:51 AM
Germany reverses re-opening plans as Covid-19 infection rate rises
Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.
In talks that ran deep into the night, Merkel pushed the leaders of Germany's 16 states to take a tougher stance to fight the pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in the infection rate.
-
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 07:31 AM
China reports 9 new Covid-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on March 22, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from eight cases a day earlier.
Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.