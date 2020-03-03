Italian tourist in Rajasthan tests positive for coronavirus, 6th confirmed case in India

e-paper
Coronavirus: Italian tourist in Rajasthan tests positive for COVID-19, 6th confirmed case in India

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security man stands in front of an isolation ward where people who returned from China are under observation at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India. Image used for representational purpose only.
A security man stands in front of an isolation ward where people who returned from China are under observation at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India. Image used for representational purpose only. (AP)
         

India reported its sixth case of coronavirus when an Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus on Tuesday.

The tourist is being treated at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the case is the same Italian national who was suspected of being infected with the virus and was kept in isolation.

On Monday, India confirmed two fresh cases of coronavirus infection. A Delhi resident and a 24-year-old boy from Hyderabad were tested for the infection.

India had earlier reported three positive cases of coronavirus - all in Kerala - who successfully recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, Hyatt Regency in Delhi has said that it has asked all its staff present at its restaurant on February to observe self-quarantine for 14 days.

