LIVE: Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
India reported 13,993 new Covid-19 cases and 101 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union ministry of health and family welfare data showed on Saturday morning. The country’s active caseload stood at 143,127 with 10,977,387 total infections and 156,212 people total deaths so far, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. Global coronavirus cases stood at 111,640,270 with 2,471,466 total deaths. Globally, total recoveries so far from the coronavirus disease stood at 86,808,699 recoveries. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,004,311 and 495,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Sun, 21 Feb 2021 08:48 AM
UK to offer Covid-19 vaccine shots to all adults by July
The UK will significantly accelerate its vaccination program, offering shots to all adults by the end of July and everyone over 50 by mid-April as the government beefs up efforts to contain one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out the new targets on Monday when he reveals his “roadmap” to easing lockdown restrictions. It is the first time the government has given a firm target for when it expects to offer all adults their initial dose, having previously said it hoped to do so by autumn. The previous target set for over-50s was the end of May. Read more
Sun, 21 Feb 2021 08:39 AM
Global vaccines reach 202 million
More than 202 million vaccine doses have been administered around the world, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, just over two months after the first shots went into arms. Vaccinations are underway in at least 88 countries, including nations in Africa, Asia, Europe and North and South America. While the doses given so far are only a fraction of what will be needed to cover the globe, about 6.35 million doses a day are being administered.
Sun, 21 Feb 2021 07:47 AM
Australia starts Covid vaccination; PM Scott Morrison among first to get a shot
Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination program starts on Sunday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and senior medical officials set to join a group of aged-care residents and staff in receiving the first shots. Morrison and the nation’s chief medical and nursing officers will be among a small group receiving the vaccination to help build public confidence in its safety, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on ABC television. The broader rollout will start on Monday. Read more