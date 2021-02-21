LIVE: Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts

India reported 13,993 new Covid-19 cases and 101 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union ministry of health and family welfare data showed on Saturday morning. The country’s active caseload stood at 143,127 with 10,977,387 total infections and 156,212 people total deaths so far, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. Global coronavirus cases stood at 111,640,270 with 2,471,466 total deaths. Globally, total recoveries so far from the coronavirus disease stood at 86,808,699 recoveries. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,004,311 and 495,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Follow all live updates here: