Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Chhattisgarh Congress legislator booked for violating prohibitory orders

Coronavirus update: Chhattisgarh Congress legislator booked for violating prohibitory orders

Dipanshu Kabra, Bilaspur inspector general of Police (IGP), said while speaking to HT Civil Lines police got information on Sunday morning Pandey was distributing ration to a large number of people at his residence.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 10:22 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Police have registered 36 cases for violation of locking down, quarantine and hiding information about foreign travel in the last 24 hours.
Police have registered 36 cases for violation of locking down, quarantine and hiding information about foreign travel in the last 24 hours.(HT photo)
         

Chhattisgarh police registered a case against a Congress legislator on Sunday in Bilaspur city for violating prohibitory orders during the lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Dipanshu Kabra, Bilaspur inspector general of Police (IGP), said while speaking to HT Civil Lines police got information on Sunday morning Pandey was distributing ration to a large number of people at his residence.

“Police rushed to the spot that found a crowd which was a serious threat to life and could spread coronavirus. As we all know that section 144 has been imposed in every district of Chhattisgarh, this gathering was a clear violation,” Kabra said.

Also read: Politician in Chhattisgarh asks nurse to vacate house over Covid-19, booked

He said a first information report (FIR) was filed against the member of legislative assembly under sections 269 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Investigation in the case is going on,” Kabra said.

Pandey said he was helping poor people affected by the lockdown in the past few days and was ensuring social distancing norms were being followed.

‘However, when I spotted a huge crowd outside my official residence for collecting ration today, I immediately called up the police,” he claimed.

Police have registered 36 cases for violation of locking down, quarantine and hiding information about foreign travel in the last 24 hours.

There are seven Covid-19 patients in the state so far.

